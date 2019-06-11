Oak Cliff Coverage Weird News Weird Features Hollywood News Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

DEADLY TEN: Production Begins Today on Ambitious Indie Horror Project

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
DEADLY TEN: Production Begins Today on Ambitious Indie Horror Project
Back in April we brought news that indie lable Full Moon Pictures was going to embark on an ambitious horror anthology film project called Deadly Ten
 
This Summer Charles Band's studio will produce ten indie horror feature length films. Churning out ten indie feature films in a season is a lofty goal, what makes it potentially fun is that they will live-stream all of the productions, for free, at DeadlyTen.com
 
Starting today with Danny Draven's Halloweed Night: Meet The Weedjies you can go to DeadlyTen.com and watch Draven and his team make his ganja-filled creature feature (further description below). Draven's film stars the lovely and iconic Barbara Crampton, and other noteble cast members to other people I presume. 
 
Then, on June 22nd, Canadian filmmaker Chris Alexander begins production on his contribution Necropolis: Legion. Toronto actress Ali Chappell will star as the demonic vampire witch Eva who drinks blood through her breasts. No,really. All the while she possesses a young writer played by the beguiling Augie Duke. 
 
Everything happens live and uncensored on DeadlyTen.com starting today!
 
PRINCIPAL PHOTOGRAPHY BEGINS ON “DEADLY TEN” ANTHOLOGY WITH "HALLOWEED NIGHT” AND “NECROPOLIS”
 
Full Moon Features will start principal photography on two of their feature films in their DEADLY TEN anthology commencing on June 11, 2019.  The DEADLY TEN is Full Moon's highly anticipated initiative that sees the studio producing ten original feature films, and live-streaming these productions free for fans at DeadlyTen.com. The site will also feature pre-production videos, FX tutorials and casting sessions for each movie that fans can access 24 hours a day. The DEADLY TEN anthology will premiere exclusively on Full Moon Features streaming channels.
 
HALLOWEED NIGHT: MEET THE WEEDJIES is the inaugural feature film in the DEADLY TEN series with director Danny Draven (REEL EVIL) taking the helm of the ganja-filled take of Charles Band cult classic GHOULIES. The wacky, weed-choked comedy creeper features a motely crew including Full Moon/Empire Pictures legendary actress Barbara Crampton (RE-ANIMATOR), The Howard Stern Show's Richard Christy and Medicated Pete, comedian Ester Goldberg, EVIL BONG franchise veteran Mindy Robinson, Playboy superstar Bridget Marquardt, and internet film critic Shawn "Cool Duder" Phillips. HALLOWEED NIGHT was written by Shane Bitterling and produced by Charles Band. Lensing will take place in the city of sin itself, Las Vegas, starting on June 11, 2019.
 
Immediately following production of HALLOWEED NIGHT, Full Moon will start lensing filmmaker and former FANGORIA magazine editor Chris Alexander's NECROPOLIS: LEGION.  Gothic, brooding and bloody, the film is a surreal, Eurotrash-tinted companion film to the classic 1986 Band-produced Empire Pictures exploitation film. The film features a demonic vampire witch named Eva (Ali Chappell) who drinks blood through her breasts, while possessing a young writer (Augie Duke) doing research on her story. Production will take place in Canada starting on June 22, 2019.
 
All inquiring minds and curious eyes are welcome as DeadlyTen.com live-streams the entire production process of both these films, uncensored. 
 
Sign up for FREE today at DEADLY TEN! 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.