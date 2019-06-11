DEADLY TEN: Production Begins Today on Ambitious Indie Horror Project

Deadly Ten. Back in April we brought news that indie lable Full Moon Pictures was going to embark on an ambitious horror anthology film project called

This Summer Charles Band's studio will produce ten indie horror feature length films. Churning out ten indie feature films in a season is a lofty goal, what makes it potentially fun is that they will live-stream all of the productions, for free, at DeadlyTen.com

Starting today with Danny Draven's Halloweed Night: Meet The Weedjies you can go to DeadlyTen.com and watch Draven and his team make his ganja-filled creature feature (further description below). Draven's film stars the lovely and iconic Barbara Crampton, and other noteble cast members to other people I presume.

Then, on June 22nd, Canadian filmmaker Chris Alexander begins production on his contribution Necropolis: Legion. Toronto actress Ali Chappell will star as the demonic vampire witch Eva who drinks blood through her breasts. No,really. All the while she possesses a young writer played by the beguiling Augie Duke.

Everything happens live and uncensored on DeadlyTen.com starting today!