DEADLY TEN: Production Begins Today on Ambitious Indie Horror Project

PRINCIPAL PHOTOGRAPHY BEGINS ON “DEADLY TEN” ANTHOLOGY WITH "HALLOWEED NIGHT” AND “NECROPOLIS”Full Moon Features will start principal photography on two of their feature films in their DEADLY TEN anthology commencing on June 11, 2019. The DEADLY TEN is Full Moon's highly anticipated initiative that sees the studio producing ten original feature films, and live-streaming these productions free for fans at DeadlyTen.com. The site will also feature pre-production videos, FX tutorials and casting sessions for each movie that fans can access 24 hours a day. The DEADLY TEN anthology will premiere exclusively on Full Moon Features streaming channels.HALLOWEED NIGHT: MEET THE WEEDJIES is the inaugural feature film in the DEADLY TEN series with director Danny Draven (REEL EVIL) taking the helm of the ganja-filled take of Charles Band cult classic GHOULIES. The wacky, weed-choked comedy creeper features a motely crew including Full Moon/Empire Pictures legendary actress Barbara Crampton (RE-ANIMATOR), The Howard Stern Show's Richard Christy and Medicated Pete, comedian Ester Goldberg, EVIL BONG franchise veteran Mindy Robinson, Playboy superstar Bridget Marquardt, and internet film critic Shawn "Cool Duder" Phillips. HALLOWEED NIGHT was written by Shane Bitterling and produced by Charles Band. Lensing will take place in the city of sin itself, Las Vegas, starting on June 11, 2019.Immediately following production of HALLOWEED NIGHT, Full Moon will start lensing filmmaker and former FANGORIA magazine editor Chris Alexander's NECROPOLIS: LEGION. Gothic, brooding and bloody, the film is a surreal, Eurotrash-tinted companion film to the classic 1986 Band-produced Empire Pictures exploitation film. The film features a demonic vampire witch named Eva (Ali Chappell) who drinks blood through her breasts, while possessing a young writer (Augie Duke) doing research on her story. Production will take place in Canada starting on June 22, 2019.All inquiring minds and curious eyes are welcome as DeadlyTen.com live-streams the entire production process of both these films, uncensored.Sign up for FREE today at DEADLY TEN!