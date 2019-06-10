DEADCON: Watch The Trailer For Caryn Waechter's Social Media Horror Debut

Caryn Waechter's debut feature film, the social media horror flick Deadcon, will have it's world premiere at Cinepocalypse on June 15th. A trailer was released today. Find it below.

Waechter's film was produced by Gunpowder & Sky who have now handed over the reigns to its new horror brand Alter. It is an appropriate partnership hosting a film about terrorizing social media figures as Alter's main push for content is through their YouTube and Facebook channels. Alter in turn announced today with the release of the trailer that they will be a presenting sponsor at this year's festival.