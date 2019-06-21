CULTURE SHOCK: Check Out The Trailer For Gigi Guerrero's Hulu INTO THE DARK Entry

Gigi Saul Gurrero's Culture Shock, a chapter in Hulu's ongoing Into The Dark series launches on July 4th. Culture Shock has already had its World Premiere and recently played at Cinepocalypse in Chicago. There are a handful of other potential festival dates - at least one confirmed that I know of - so there may still be a chance for you to catch it on the big screen.

Yesterday the trailer dropped for Culture Shock. While it largely gives us a look at the utopian society the main character finds herself in there are hints at the real horror behind the scenes. That is what I cannot wait to see, the stuff I've come to know Gigi for over the years. The horror. The horror.

(The) thriller follows a young Mexican woman in pursuit of the American Dream, who crosses illegally into the United States, only to find herself in an American nightmare.

Culture Shock stars Martha Higareda (Altered Carbon and No Maches Frida), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC and American Crime), Shawn Ashmore (X-Men), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), and Creed Bratton (The Office).