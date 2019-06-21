Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage All Reviews Indie Interviews Festival News International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
BLINDSIDED Trailer: TRUE DETECTIVE's Bea Santos Stars in Canadian Thriller
I've a lot of catching up to do on news from distributor Uncork'd Entertainment so belt up and get ready to ride a wave of trailers and posters today.
True Detective's Bea Santos stars in Johnny Mitchell's Canadian thriller Blindsided. Originally titled Darker Than Night Mitchell's film will release on DVD and Digital this August under its new moniker. This week a new poster and trailer were released, have a look for the trailer below.
Sloan Carter is a young girl who has recently been blinded. Her father leaves for the weekend and her two best friends, returning home from University, keep her company. A protege of her father's, passing through town, also spends the night. The peaceful weekend is interrupted by a shadowy threat and the safe country getaway turns into a fight for survival.
