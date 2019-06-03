Action Star Paul Mormando to Kick Aboard Ciro Dapagio & Barry Jay Minoff's New Mob Drama Silent Partners, opposite Garry Pastore , and James Russo

internationally recognized and renowned martial artists Action star Paul Mormando (Bound By Debt, Justified Vengeance) has been cast as Benny Blades in SILENT PARTNERS, an exciting new pilot based on real-life mafia boss Dave Iacovetti. Mormando, a Brooklyn native and rising action star, will portray the heavy-hitting street enforcer for the Gambino crime family, offering ample opportunity for the skilled martial artist to showcase his well-rounded and distinctive set of fighting skills.

Ciro Dapagio (The MobKing, Backlash), Co- creator of the thrilling series will also star in the Lead role of Valentine. Set in 1980’s South Florida, SILENT PARTNERS tells the unbelievable and compelling true story of Good E-Boy Insurance, which served as a front for a Mob-run operation, and how the business went rogue when it partnered with an outlaw mafia member, who just so just happened to be Cosa Nostra royalty - a member of the Sicilian Mafia.

SILENT PARTNERS is set to begin shooting on location in Miami at the end of May. The powerful series also stars Garry Pastore (The Deuce) as Dave Iacovetti and Joseph Donofrio (A Bronx Tale) as Dave Jr. Ronnie Marmo (General Hospital), James Russo (Django Unchained, Donnie Brasco) Antoni Corone (We own the Night) ,and Barry Jay Minoff (Death House) and Co-Creator of Silent Partners round out the ensemble cast.

Paul Mormando is more accustomed to playing the hero in his projects. However, he welcomes the challenge and intrigue that comes with taking on a role that is far darker than what he’s used to, in portraying a real-life gangster. Mormando says “I am really excited to expand my acting range and take on a role that is not the norm for me, especially to be surrounded by such a great ensemble cast.”