The Onetti Brothers Prepare A NIGHT OF HORROR: NIGHTMARE RADIO

Argentinean duo Nicolas and Luciano Onetti are already well known in these pages through their feature, Abrakadabra, and they are coming back on the radar now with a new excercise in horror titled A Night Of Horror: Nightmare Radio. Freshly presented in Cannes as part of the Blood Window showcase in the Marche du Film, Nightmare Radio is a horror anthology project curated by the brothers - who select a series of excellent short films from around the globe - while they also direct a new piece as a wrap around for the involved shorts.

Rod leads a radio show dedicated to horror. Until suddenly the announcer begins to receive strange calls from a child who desperately asks for help. At first thinks that it is a bad joke until he discovers that this is not the case. These calls hide a dark secret…

Directors included are Sergio Morcillo, Joshua Long, Jason Bognacki, Adam O´Brien, Matt Richards, A.J. Briones, Pablo S. Pastor and Oliver Park and with the Onetti wrap around now shot, they have released a first trailer for the film. Check it out below.