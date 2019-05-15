Seattle 2019 Preview: 5 Can't Miss Picks for Week 1 at SIFF

Sword of Trust The good folks at SIFF could not have done a better job of choosing an opening night film for this year's festival than Seattleite Lynn Shelton's (Humpday, Your Sister's Sister) hilarious new ensemble comedy. The cast of Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, Jon Bass, Toby Huss, and Dan Bakkedahl all knock it out of the park -- but Marc Maron, as the stodgy pawn shop owner with a soft heart, is a real revelation. This is a total crowd-pleaser and the SIFF opening night audience will eat it up.