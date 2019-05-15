Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Indie Features Indie Reviews Weird News Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works

Seattle 2019 Preview: 5 Can't Miss Picks for Week 1 at SIFF

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Sign-In to Vote

Hey there, Seattle film fans! The Pacific Northwest's gargantuan festival kicks off this Thursday May 16. Like we did last year, we've got a series of previews on tap for SIFF 2019, 5 at a time, queued up for what's in store at the festival each week. We kick off our series with 5 Can't Miss Picks for week 1 of SIFF.

Sword of Trust
The good folks at SIFF could not have done a better job of choosing an opening night film for this year's festival than Seattleite Lynn Shelton's (Humpday, Your Sister's Sister) hilarious new ensemble comedy. The cast of Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, Jon Bass, Toby Huss, and Dan Bakkedahl all knock it out of the park -- but Marc Maron, as the stodgy pawn shop owner with a soft heart, is a real revelation. This is a total crowd-pleaser and the SIFF opening night audience will eat it up.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Festival previewsSeattleSIFF
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.