New ANNA: EL PELIGRO TIENE NOMBRE Trailer Owns Its Danger

A new trailer for Luc Besson's Anna: El peligro tiene nombre features new snippets of footage that amps up the action quota nicely.

Produced in France and known in the U.S. simply as Anna, the extended title in Spanish means, roughly, 'Danger has a name,' and Sasha Luss certainly means danger to everyone. Anna Poliatova is a supermodel who also works as an assassin. Or, she's an assassin who also work as a supermodel. Whatever: it's the world of Luc Besson! Anyone can be anything, as long as they recognize that action is the primary thing.

Sasha Luss is herself a model who has turned to acting; she appeared previously in Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. For our Spanish-reading followers, here is the film's synopsis in Spanish, courtesy of Bf Distribution:

Thriller de acción dirigido por Luc Besson (Lucy, El quinto elemento) y protagonizada por Sasha Luss (Valerian y la ciudad de los mil planetas) en el papel de Anna, bajo la hipnotizante belleza de Anna Poliatova se esconde un secreto que la llevará a desatar una imparable fuerza, convirtiéndose así en una de las asesinas a sueldo más temidas por los gobiernos de todo el planeta."

Helen Mirren and Luke Evans also star. Anna is due for release in the U.S., Australia, Italy, Singapore and Turkey on June 20-21, in Lithuania on June 28, in the UK and Ireland on July 5, in France on July 10, in Russia on July 11, and elsewhere -- including, of course, Latin America -- in the weeks to follow. Watch the trailer below.

