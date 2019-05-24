Neuchâtel 2019: Jovanka Vuckovic's RIOT GIRLS to Premiere at Swiss Genre Festival, First Wave Announced

The Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Switzerland is definitely one of Europe’s premiere genre film festivals. Nestled on the shore of Lake Neuchâtel the festival’s location alone is a much sought after booking for any filmmaker. Combine the picturesque surroundings with the loyal genre savvy audience and usual killer programming one can see why NIFFF is so popular.

And of that programming we have our first look at this year’s edition. Immediate standouts are the world premiere of Jovanka Vuckovic’s Riot Girls, Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella’s Something Else and Knives and Skin from Jennifer Reeder.

Károly Ujj Mészáros earned a lot of fans here at Screen Anarchy with his awesome fable Liza, The Fox-Fairy. They have a new film in the festival this year, X The Exploited, about police corruption in Budapest. This one might not be so cheery.

Christian Volckman, who directed that awesome black and white animated future noir Renaissance, is back with his new film, Room.

There are a couple titles from the LatAm that I will be keeping an eye out for. Alejandro Landes’ paramilitary thriller Monos from Colombia and on the lighter side Fabrício Bittar’s Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary.

The complete list of first wave releases is below.