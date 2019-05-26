METAL HEART: Be Charmed By The Trailer For Irish Indie Comedy

If you've been paying attention to the recent wave of Irish films you've most likely come across actor Hugh O'Connor at some point. He was the lead in hit comedy The Stag before playing a key support part opposite Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal in period adventure Pilgrimage, to name a pair of recent examples. But outside his acting work O'Connor is a very accomplished photographer and following some directing work in the music video and commercial world he's now applied those skills as he takes the helm with his directorial debut, Metal Heart.

A relationship driven comedy revolving around a pair of twin sisters in their final summer before college, it's a beautifully acted and shot film that audiences this side of the world will soon get to experience at the Seattle International Film Festival. But over in Ireland it's coming up fast to commercial release, which means the debut trailer has arrived to whet the appetite for everyone everywhere.

Jordanne Jones, Leah McNamara and Moe Dunford star. Check out the trailer below.