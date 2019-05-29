Cannes Coverage Documentaries International Reviews Manga Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works

Exclusive WADE IN E THE WATER Clip: I Know Who You Are

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Mark Wilson’s drama Wade in the Water will premiere at the Dances with Films Film Festival on Wednesday, June 19th. Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you tonight. 
 
Sure, our man never gives his name. He works from home. His neighbours are all idiots. He doesn’t really "do" friends. But all that changes when a mis-delivered package arrives in his post office box bearing a horrifying secret –one that will set him on a collision course with a predator, the man's disillusioned daughter, and his own dark past.
 
Our Man finds a mysterious note pinned under the wiper of his car. Who left it? Do they really know who he is? And what did he do? We will just have to wait and find out. 
