Cinepocalypse 2019: From Danzig and Ironside to BLISS And SATANIC PANIC, Chi-town Genre Fest Has it All!

CINEPOCALYPSE UNVEILS EXPLOSIVE LINE-UP FOR MAMMOTH THIRD EDITION2019 Edition To Open With World Premiere Of VEROTIKA, Directorial Debut By Punk/Metal Legend Glenn DanzigFestival dominates Chicago's Music Box Theatre June 13th to 20thCinepocalypse, Chicago's premiere festival for electrifying and provocative genre cinema, returns to the Music Box Theatre June 13th for eight days of features, shorts, events and surprises, including eight fantastic break-out world premieres!COMPLETE CINEPOCALYPSE PROGRAM:Achoura, dir. Talal SelhamiMorocco, North American PremiereFour childhood friends are reunited when one of them re-surfaces after 20 years, forcing them to confront a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend.Attack of the Demons, dir. Eric PowerUSA, World Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!Three friends must use every skill their minds can fathom to stave off a legion of mutating demons overtaking their community. Move over SOUTH PARK, this gore-soaked film is done entirely in hand cut-paper animation.Belzebuth, dir. Emilio PortesMexico, North American PremiereAfter losing his family in a most horrific way, a special border agent must investigate a series of deaths involving young children, possession, and an ancient demon named Belzebuth.Bliss, dir. Joe BegosUSA, Midwest PremiereA brilliant macabre painter facing the worst creative block of her life turns to every vice she can to complete her masterpiece, spiraling into a hallucinatory hellscape of drugs, sex, and a whole lotta murder.Hulu’s Into The Dark: Culture Shock, dir. Gigi Saul GuerreroUSA, Special Presentation - Filmmaker in attendance!This thriller follows a young woman in pursuit of the American Dream, who crosses illegally into the United States, only to find herself in an American nightmare.Darlin’, dir. Pollyanna McIntoshUSA, Midwest Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!A direct sequel to 2011’s cult classic THE WOMAN, star Pollyanna McIntosh takes over the director’s chair in this coming-of-age shocker with a horror-tinged twist.Deadcon, dir. Caryn WaechterUSA, World PremiereThe horrors and isolation of being a social media influencer run rampant in DEADCON, when a collection of Youtube and Instagram stars soon discover there are things scarier than thousands of teenagers armed with phones asking for selfies.Falling Down, dir. Joel SchumacherUSA, Retrospective - Filmmaker in attendance!An unemployed defense worker, frustrated with the various flaws he sees in society, begins to psychotically and violently lash out against them. Presented in 35mm.Flatliners, dir. Joel SchumacherUSA, Retrospective - Filmmaker in attendance!Five medical students experiment with “near-death” experiences until the dark consequences of past tragedies begin to jeopardize their lives. Presented in 70mmGhost Killers Vs. Bloody Mary, dir. Fabrício BittarBrazil, North American PremiereIn this horror-comedy bloodbath, four Youtubers with expertise in supernatural events seek recognition from their viewers while solving the urban legend of Bloody Mary. Prepare yourselves for gut-busting hilarity and gore-soaked chaos.GWAR ShowcaseUSA, Special screening - Guests in attendance!A retrospective of GWAR’s blood-splattered iconic heavy metal career, including the Grammy nominated PHALLUS IN WONDERLAND, followed by a Q&A!Hot Dog… The Movie, dir. Peter MarkleUSA, 35th Anniversary 4K Producer’s Cut Restoration World PremiereKindred Spirits, dir. Lucky McKeeUSA, World Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!In the latest twisted work from the director of MAY and THE WOMAN, stars Thora Birch, Macon Blair, and Caitlin Stasey shine in this unapologetically dark thriller about a deeply disturbed young woman with a sinister agenda.The Lodge, dirs. Veronika Franz & Severin FialaUK/U.S.A, Midwest PremiereIn this psychologically unsettling slowburn, a young woman and her soon-to-be new stepchildren find themselves snowed in at a remote winter cabin. Of course, strange and frightening events take place concluding in a final act that will leave you shaken.The Lurker, dir. Eric LiberackiUSA, World Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!A group of high school theatre students (led by Scout Taylor-Compton), celebrate their final performance of Romeo & Juliet by dying at the hands of a savage killer, in this Chicago-set slasher that gives new meaning to the expression “the show must go on!”Mope, dir. Lucas HeyneUSA, Midwest Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!The tragic and very icky true story of two best friends and low-end Mopes (slang for wannabe porn stars) who sought fame but gained infamy in a 2010 murder at a San Fernando valley porn company’s warehouse.The Mute, dir. Bartosz KonopkaPoland, North American PremiereTwo knights set off to christen a small pagan village hidden deep within the mountains, using vile methods to take control of the foreigners minds and souls. THE MUTE is a spectacle made of visuals and atmosphere combined to create a thrilling, savage, and mystical epic.Punta Muerto (Dead End), dir. Daniel de la VegaArgentina, North American PremiereA mystery writer is suspected of murder when a colleague turns up dead in the exact way that is laid out in his latest, highly praised book. To prove his innocence, he must find the real killer, in this stunning B&W throwback to ’40s mysteries and film noir.Rock N’ Roll Nightmare, dir. John FasanoCanada, Special live movie riff event with members of GWARAt a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere, a hopeful hair-metal band seeking inspiration to record their new LP will soon find themselves in a furious confrontation with the Prince of Darkness himself, as well as GWAR!Satanic Panic, dir. Chelsea StardustUSA, Midwest PremiereA pizza delivery girl at the end of her financial rope has to fight for her life - and her tips - when her last order of the night turns out to be to a group of high-society Satanists in need of a virgin sacrifice.The Swerve, dir. Dean KapsalisUSA, World Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!Holly seems to have it all, but there are troubling signs that all is not right as her life begins to spiral out of control. Both a stellar portrait of depression and a horrific drama, this haunting update on a classic tragedy comes from a new writer/director raised on the films of Bergman, Polanski, and Hitchcock.Tammy & the T-Rex, dir. Stewart RaffillUSA, Original R-rated ‘Gore-Cut’ 35mm World PremiereFrom the director of MAC AND ME, comes a love story like no other. Starring DEnise Richards and the late great Paul Walker. Oh, and of course a T-Rex.Total Recall, dir. Paul VerhoevenUSA, Retrospective - Film Guest in attendance!Presented in 70mm.“See you at the party Richter”. Villain extraordinaire Michael Ironside in attendance for one of the greatest sci-fi action films of all time! From filmmaker Paul Verhoeven and starring Arnold Schwarzenneger. You know this one!Verotika, dir. Glenn DanzigUSA, World Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!Featuring a plot shrouded in secrecy, a soundtrack composed entirely of new Danzig music, and based on the output of his long-running, mature comic book publishing company Verotik—a compound of “violence” and “erotic”—this feature film anthology is Glenn Danzig’s directorial debut!Villains, dirs. Dan Berk & Robert OlsenUSA, Midwest PremiereWhen a pair of painfully amateurish criminals break into a suburban home, they stumble upon a dark secret in the basement that two sadistic homeowners will do anything to keep from getting out in this black-comic thriller.Why Don't You Just Die, dir. Kirill SokolovRussia, Midwest Premiere - Presented by L'Étrange FestivalA detective brings together a terrible group of people in his apartment, each one of whom has a reason to want revenge. With plenty of dark Russian humor, this rip-roaring rampage of violence and gore plays more as an evil Looney tunes than your basic gross-out experience. Presented by L’Etrange Festival in Paris.
CFF 2019 couldn’t be more excited to introduce you to VEROTIKA, the directorial debut from Misfits founder and punk/metal legend Glenn Danzig. Glenn’s passion for film, the occult, and all things ghouls ‘n ghosts has long influenced his music, and now he’s taking these elements to the big screen. Featuring a plot shrouded in secrecy, a soundtrack of new Danzig music, and based on the output of his comic book publishing company Verotik — a compound of “violence” and “erotic” — this feature film anthology is a realization of his lifelong love of comics and the dark arts. We’ll melt your face off with the world premiere of VEROTIKA on opening night, with Glenn in attendance.