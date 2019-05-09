Oak Cliff Coverage Manga Zombie Movies Musicals Top 10 Lists How ScreenAnarchy Works

BLOOD MACHINES: Take A Fresh Look At The SciFi Short From The Creators Of TURBO KILLER And Help Them Complete It

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Sign-In to Vote
BLOOD MACHINES: Take A Fresh Look At The SciFi Short From The Creators Of TURBO KILLER And Help Them Complete It

The Blood Machines are coming. Following the massive success of the visually stunning Turbo Killer - a music video by French directing duo Seth Ickerman for synthwave act Carpenter Brut - the gang got back together for another kick at things. The idea was to take the aesthetic of Turbo Killer - which had a whole lot of aesthetic - and extend it out for a thirty minute short film with the directors and musician again working in close collaboration. They took the project to Kickstarter and the response was so overwhelming that what had been planned for half an hour was extended out to fifty minutes.

Two space hunters are tracking down a machine trying to free itself. After taking it down, they witness a mystical phenomenon: the ghost of a young woman pulls itself out of the machine, as if the spaceship had a soul. Trying to understand the nature of this entity, they start chasing the woman through space...

This was all back in late 2016 and all involved have been hard at work on it ever since. And with the team very nearly at the end now, they're looking for a little more help to raise the final funds needed to wrap things up. Because there are a LOT of visual effects in this.

You want a fresh taste? Well, handily enough there's a brand new pitch video featuring a good look at what they've been up to. So take a look below and then support the project here.

Blood Machines: The Last Campaign on bit.do/bloodmachineslastcampaign from SETH ICKERMAN STUDIO on Vimeo.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
blood machinescarpenter brutseth ickermanturbo killer

More from Around the Web

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.