Ben Kasulke's directorial debut BANANA SPLIT coming to Seattle Int'l Film Fest

Longtime cinematographer Ben Kasulke (HUMPDAY, LAGGIES, YOUR SISTER'S SISTER, SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED, THE OFF HOURS) returns to his one-time homebase of Seattle with his feature directorial debut: a coming of age comedy co-written by, and starring, Hannah Marks (named one of Rolling Stone's 25 under 25 Artists Changing the World).

In BANANA SPLIT, high school classmates April, Nick, and Ben are a close circle of friends up until the summer before college when April and Nick, who have been dating for two years, suddenly break up. As Ben struggles to maintain both friendships, he introduces his childhood friend Clara who begins to date Nick -- and covertly becomes best friends with April. Now Ben is stuck in the middle, hanging out with the two girls behind his best friend's back. To further complicate things, Nick and April still have feelings for each other. Now everyone has a secret, and the group's dynamic gets very complicated as they try to navigate their last few weeks together before leaving town.



BANANA SPLIT stars Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, Dylan Sprouse, and Luke Spencer Roberts. The screenplay is by Hannah Marks and Joey Power. The movie recently had its world premiere at the LA Film Festival, and has been on the festival circuit ever since. It won the IFFBoston Special Jury Prize in April.