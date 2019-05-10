BEING FRANK, starring Jim Gaffigan, Logan Miller & Anna Gunn, gets an official trailer

The Film Arcade has released the official trailer for Being Frank, ahead of the planned Father's Day weekend release. Being Frank debuted at SXSW as You Can Choose Your Family, where We Live Entertainment hailed Gaffigan and Miller's "spectacularly heartfelt and honest performances". The narrative directorial debut of Miranda Bailey, Being Frank will open in Los Angeles and New York June 14th, before expanding to select cities June 21st.

Seventeen-year old Philip (Miller) longs to leave his small town for music school in The Big Apple. His dreams are dashed when his overbearing father, Frank (Gaffigan) forbids it. In retaliation to his father's dictatorial parenting, he sneaks away in search of a wild spring break. However, when he crosses state lines, he instead finds a charming lake community where he spots his father with another woman. Turns out, Frank lives in this town and has an entire other family. With this bizarre revelation Philip realizes he can either blow the whistle on his father's deceit or take advantage of the surreal situation.

The film’s cast includes Jim Gaffigan ("The Jim Gaffigan Show"), Logan Miller (Escape Room) , Anna Gunn (HBO's "Deadwood"), Samantha Mathis (Showtime's "Billions"), Alex Karpovsky (HBO's "Girls"), and Danielle Campbell (CW's "The Originals”).

Being Frank is directed by Miranda Bailey, written by Glen Lakin, and produced by Miranda Bailey (Don't Think Twice, Swiss Army Man), Amanda Marshall (Don't Think Twice, Swiss Army Man), and Karen Kehela Sherwood (A Beautiful Mind).

