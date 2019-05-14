AVENGEMENT Exclusive Clip: Scott Adkins Throws Punches! So Many Punches!

If there is any doubt whether or not Scott Adkins' new film Avengement is what they call in the industry 'action packed' then may we present the following clip.

The scene takes place in a prison and someone pissed in Adkins' cornflakes because he just starts wailing on the other inmates. There is no setup, just fists. And this is just 90 seconds of the whole movie!

While released on furlough from prison, a lowly criminal evades his guards and returns to his old haunts to take revenge on the people that made him a cold-hearted killer. It’s an epic, bloody battle to search for the soul he lost years ago on the streets of an unforgiving city.