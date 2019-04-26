Watch The Trailer For Thomas Wright's Brilliant Directorial Debut ACUTE MISFORTUNE

Let me put this simply: Thomas Wright's Acute Misfortune is very likely the strongest directorial debut that I have encountered over the past year. Transitioning to directing from a successful career as an actor - likely best known around these parts for his key roles in Top Of The Lake, Everest, Van Diemen's Land and the US version of The Bridge - Wright tackles here the true life story of artist Adam Cullen and his complex relationship with youthful biographer Erik Jensen and it is an absolute knockout.

A winner at the Melbourne International Film Festival - where it premiered to huge critical response - Acute Misfortune is yet to be seen internationally (because, hey: biopic of an artist that most audiences will be unfamiliar with) but with the Australian theatrical release now around the corner the theatrical trailer has arrived and hopefully that will trigger enough interest to get this thing out there in other corners of the world. Take a look below.