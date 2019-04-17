THE OBSESSED: Exclusive NSFW Clip And Images From New Extreme Horror Film

Italian director Domiziano Cristopharo (A Taste of Phobia and Ill) is preparing to shop a new project called The Obsessed at the Marche du Film at Cannes next month.
I do not know how much extreme horror the market gets each year but Cristopharo clearly intends to make a bid for most extreme entry. He also tells me that The Obsessed will also be the first Albanian horror movie ever made.
Screen Anarchy has been given a very short, but holy shit bloody, clip to share with you to help Cristopharo launch the project. We also have a quartet of images to share with you as well. These too are also of the extreme nature, one featuring some way fucked up phallic prosthetics.
Trigger warning - the violence in the following clip involves a razor and body mutilation. Turn back now if you must.
The movie is called THE OBSESSED (The Best of Me) and is a movie inspired by the real case of Ricardo Lopez, Bjork's stalker. THE OBSESSED is a psychedelic journey filled by practical FX recalling the 80's and 90's vibes.
Produced and realized by THE BAD TRIP Bros. (Cristopho, Jacopo Tomassini and Iva Cakalli)