Sequel to Indie Horror ALONG CAME THE DEVIL Begins Production

It looks like the relese of Jason Devan's horror flick Along Came the Devil went well enough that a return invite has been extended to evil.

Production began yesterday on the sequel to his debut indie horror flick in Atlanta 'heartbeat' Georgia. As before, he wrote the sequel with his wife Heather. Bruce Davidson returns as Reverand Michael along with Mark Ashworth. We presume they were the only survivors from the first film?

The Devans are collaborating throught their DeVan Clan Productions slate with Gravitas Ventures. Gravitas Ventures expects to push the sequel into cinemas and onto VOD this Fall.