Sequel to Indie Horror ALONG CAME THE DEVIL Begins Production

It looks like the relese of Jason Devan's horror flick Along Came the Devil went well enough that a return invite has been extended to evil.
Production began yesterday on the sequel to his debut indie horror flick in Atlanta 'heartbeat' Georgia. As before, he wrote the sequel with his wife Heather. Bruce Davidson returns as Reverand Michael along with Mark Ashworth. We presume they were the only survivors from the first film?
The Devans are collaborating throught their DeVan Clan Productions slate with Gravitas Ventures. Gravitas Ventures expects to push the sequel into cinemas and onto VOD this Fall.
ATLANTA – DeVan Clan Productions and Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, announce the commencement of principal photography for ALONG CAME THE DEVIL 2. Production is expected to begin on April 23, 2019 in Atlanta. Visionary, Jason DeVan (Along Came the Devil), who co-wrote the film with his wife Heather DeVan (Along Came the Devil), will direct the sequel. It will star Academy Award nominated actor Bruce Davidson (X-Men), Laura Wiggins (Showtime’s “Shameless”), Mark Ashworth (Magnificent Seven) and Tiffany Fallon (Christmas in the Heartland). The film is expected to be released in theaters and on VOD this fall by Gravitas Ventures.
“We’re extremely excited to once again collaborate with Gravitas Ventures to bring the sequel to ALONG CAME THE DEVIL to audiences,” said Jason and Heather DeVan. “The first film was a passion project for us and to be well received by audiences was truly an honor. This excitement only propelled us to put our thinking caps on to come up with the sequel.”
In ALONG CAME THE DEVIL 2, after receiving an unsettling voicemail, Jordan returns home, looking for answers, only to find her estranged father and even more questions. A demonic force has attached itself to the town and no one is safe. The only one who seems to know anything is the small town’s Reverend.
ALONG CAME THE DEVIL 2 will be shot in Atlanta as well as in the Flowery Branch in Hall County in Georgia. The film is produced by Jason and Heather under their production company DeVan Clan and is executive produced by Kenneth C. Dunn and Keith Roush. Ricki Maslar (Twister) has served as casting director.
“Gravitas Ventures is once again excited to bring Jason and Heather’s vision to audiences,” said Laura Florence, VP of Sales & Marketing at Gravitas Ventures. “They have been great to collaborate with in the first film and they continue to be amazing partners in this sequel.”
.