Overlook 2019: New Orleans Fest to Open With Jarmusch, Close with THE LODGE (Plus Everything In Between)

One of our absolute favorite festivals has just announced their lineup and it is another doozy! Get ye to New Orleans May 30 to June 2 for the 2019 Overlook Film Festival, "A 4-Day Celebration of All Things Horror."

The festival is opening up with Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die. Sundance horror The Lodge will close it out. In between there are a ton of great flicks from such names as Fessenden, Begos, Strickland, and Izzy Lee, special events with Robert Rodriguez, Grady Hendrix, and Elijah Wood, plus the always incredible immersive game. We've got the full lineup and press release below. Enjoy!

THE OVERLOOK FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2019 FILM AND EVENT LINEUP

US Premiere of Jim Jarmusch’s THE DEAD DON’T DIE to Open the Festival

Robert Rodriguez to Give Masterclass

The Lodge to Screen as Closing Night

Elijah Wood & Daniel Noah Debut Visitations Podcast with a Live Show

Amy Nicholson and Paul Scheer to Host Unspooled Live Podcast

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) - The Overlook Film Festival is proud to announce its third festival lineup. In addition to the 41 films (21 features and 18 short films from 10 countries) on offer, including 3 world premieres, the festival will feature television presentations, immersive presentations, exciting parties, virtual reality, interactive events, and live performances – all taking place in America’s most haunted city: New Orleans, Louisiana.

The festival will open with the US Premiere of Jim Jarmusch’s latest THE DEAD DON’T DIE starring Adam Driver and Tilda Swinton, and close with Sundance midnight breakout THE LODGE, the English-language debut of Austrian directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, directors of the acclaimed GOODNIGHT, MOMMY. Robert Rodriguez will hold an educational master class on independent filmmaking before presenting his latest micro-budget independent effort, RED 11, made for only $7,000, and be on-hand for a site specific screening of THE FACULTY.

The full film program will screen at Le Petit Theatre Du Vieux Carre and Regal Cinebarre’s Canal Place 9 Theatres and includes both fresh discoveries as well as the latest festival favorites from major talents. Among the selections are a sneak preview of Universal Pictures’ MA, the new psychological horror film from producer Jason Blum (Us, Get Out, Split, Glass, Halloween), John Norris (Get On Up) and director/producer Tate Taylor (The Girl on the Train, The Help), starring Oscar®-winner Octavia Spencer, in her first solo leading role. SWAMP THING, DC Universe’s highly anticipated new series from executive producer James Wan, will also be previewed for fans.

Indie horror hero Larry Fessenden brings his long-awaited return behind the camera with contemporary Frankenstein drama DEPRAVED. And the genius behind GREMLINS, Joe Dante contributes to the anthology horror show NIGHTMARE CINEMA along with David Slade (BLACK MIRROR, 30 DAYS OF NIGHT), Alejandro Bruges (JUAN OF THE DEAD), Mick Garris (STEPHEN KING’S THE STAND) and Ryuhei Kitamura (DOWNRANGE, MIDNIGHT MEAT TRAIN).

Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah, two of the founding partners of SpectreVision, as well as Paul Scheer and Amy Nicholson, will bring live versions of their podcasts to the festival. Fan favorite Grady Hendrix, co-screenwriter of SATANIC PANIC which will hold its World Premiere at Overlook 2019, will also bet at the festival with two new one-man shows based on his latest books, including a work-in-progress world premiere sequel to his ever-popular PAPERBACKS FROM HELL.

The already announced signature weekend long alternate reality game welcomes some of the immersive industry’s top talent as its guest artistic directors for the year, and the curated program of interactive offerings will showcase world premieres and feted darlings from New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans with Overlook Film Festival’s largest immersive program yet.

"We're so proud to unleash this terrifying lineup on audiences. Horror is in such a vibrant place and these films offer an exciting showcase of what you can do within genre cinema", said festival co-director Michael Lerman. Added co-director Landon Zakheim, "It's a real pleasure to put a focus on our new home of New Orleans as well, between features and shorts from homegrown talent to the immersive selections which have become the festival's signature stamp on bringing horror off the screen into new forms of storytelling".

Please find details on feature and short films, special presentations and the immersive lineup below. More announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

OPENING AND CLOSING NIGHT PRESENTATIONS

Opening Night Film:

The Dead Don’t Die

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Cast: Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Tom Waits, RZA, Danny Glover

United States, 2019

Adam Driver and Bill Murray lead an all-star cast in indie maven Jim Jarmusch's latest film, the story of the peaceful town of Centerville that finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves.

Closing Night Film:

The Lodge

Directors: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz

Cast: Riley Keough, Richard Armitage, Jaeden Lieberher

United States, 2019

When a stepmom-to-be gets snowed in to a remote cabin alongside her fiancé’s two children, she finds herself with the seemingly perfect opportunity to win their affection. But a series of strange occurrances may lead the trio down a different path…

FEATURE FILM PRESENTATIONS

Bliss

Director: Joe Begos

Cast: Dora Madison, Tru Collins, Jeremy Gardner, Graham Skipper, Rhys Wakefield

United States, 2019

Reminiscent of the gritty work of Abel Ferrara, Joe Begos' (ALMOST HUMAN, THE MIND'S EYE) latest sees a ferocious young painter, desperate to finish her latest masterpiece, who will resort to any means necessary. Little does she know that sex, drugs and hallucinations are just the top of the spiral...

Dachra

Director: Abdelhamid Bouchnak

Cast: Yasmine Dimassi, Aziz Jbali, Bilel Slatnia, Hela Ayed

Tunisia, 2018

When a trio of Tunisian journalism students hubristically journey to a small town to solve the 25-year-old cold case of a mysteriously mutilated woman now committed to an asylum, they come upon a community packed with well-spiced secrets.

Daniel Isn’t Real

Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer

Cast: Patrick Schwarzenegger, Miles Robbins, Sasha Lane, Hannah Marks, Mary Stuart Masterson

United States, 2019

When a distraught college freshman faces an unimaginable family trauma, he turns to his sadistic imaginary friend from childhood for help, hoping to unleash some long-forgotten strength. What he friends instead will alter his life forever in this mind-altering new film from director Adam Egypt Mortimer.

Depraved

Director: Larry Fessenden

Cast: David Call, Joshua Leonard, Alex Breaux, Ana Kayne, Maria Dizzia, Chloë Levine

United States, 2019

Heralded genre-bender Larry Fessenden returns with his millennial take on the Frankenstein myth in which a PTSD-riddled field surgeon deep in the heart of Brooklyn decides to reconstruct an unsuspecting man out of spare body parts.

Extra Ordinary

Director: Mike Ahern, Enda Loughman

Cast: Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Will Forte, Claudia O’Doherty, Risteárd Cooper, Jamie Beamish, Terri Chandler

Ireland/Belgium, 2019

A driving instructor with an unusual talent for communicating with the spirit world, is enlisted to help save an innocent teenager from a washed-up rock star who has made a sinister deal with the devil in this uproarious and sweet-natured Irish comedy, starring Will Forte.

Greener Grass

Director: Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe

Cast: Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe, Beck Bennett, Neil Casey

United States, 2019

Writers, directors and stars Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe create a hilariously deadpan hellscape of competitive suburbia with a boldly stylized absurdist chain of events that unfurls with increasing fervor after one soccer mom asks her best friend for her baby.

Gwen

U.S. Premiere

Director: William McGregor

Cast: Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Maxine Peake, Richard Harrington

United Kingdom, 2019

In the stunning and stark setting of 19th century Snowdonia, young Gwen must brave the harsh elements, the threat of disease, an aggressive mining company, and hostile villagers--but the signs of something more sinister are undeniable in this haunting feature debut from writer-director William McGregor.

Head Count

Director: Elle Callahan

Cast: Issac W. Jay, Ashleigh Morgan, Bevin Bru, Billy Meade, Hunter Peterson

United States, 2018

A group of rowdy teenagers take a weekend trip to Joshua Tree in search of debauchery, only to find themselves part of deadly ritual when they realize that they might not all be who they seem.

In Fabric

Director: Peter Strickland

Cast: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, Julian Barratt, Steve Oram, and Gwendoline Christie

United Kingdom, 2018

At the height of winter sales in a modern UK department stores, a cursed dress passes from owner to owner, leaving a path of destruction in its wake in this wry, visionary comedy from the director of Berberian Sound Studio and The Duke of Burgundy.

Knives And Skin

Director: Jennifer Reeder

Cast: Marika Engelhardt, Audrey Francis, Ireon Roach, Kayla Carter, Kate Arrington, Tim Hopper, Raven Whitley

United States, 2019

Calling upon echoes of Twin Peaks, artist and filmmaker Jennifer Reeder serves up an eerie teen noir punctuated with haunting 80s covers and unforgettable imagery centering around the effects of one girls' disappearance on a small town.

Ma

Director: Tate Taylor

Cast: Octavia Spencer, Juliette Lewis, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, McKaley Miller, Missi Pyle, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo, Dante Brown

United States, 2019

Oscar® winner Octavia Spencer stars as Sue Ann, a loner in a quiet town who invites a group of unsuspecting teenagers to hang out and drink in her basement. They just have to abide by her rules, and call her “Ma.” But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.

Nightmare Cinema

Director: Alejandro Brugués, Ryûhei Kitamura, David Slade, Joe Dante, Mick Garris

Cast: Mickey Rourke, Annabeth Gish, Elizabeth Reaser, Maurice Bernard, Richard Chamberlain

United States/Japan, 2018

Five Masters of the macabre unite to re-invigorate the anthology sub-genre with a jolt of bloodlust in this good old fashioned series of thrills and chills stitched together by Mickey Rourke’s Projectionist, who shows woeful passerbys a movie of their gruesome demise, helmed by a cavalcade of horror’s greatest minds.

One Cut Of The Dead

Director: Shinichiro Ueda

Cast: Takayuki Hamatsu, Mao, Harumi Shuhama, Kazuaki Nagaya, Manabu Hosoi, Hiroshi Ichihara, Syuntaro Yamazaki

Japan, 2017

In one of the year's most crowd-pleasing surprises, this twisty horror comedy sees chaos ensue when a low-budget film crew, hard at work on a zombie flick in a WWII bunker, comes face to face with real terror lurking outside.

Paradise Hills

Director: Alice Waddington

Cast: Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Awkawfina, Jeremy Irvine, Arnaud Valois, Eiza Gonzalez, Milla Jovovich

United States/Spain, 2019

With razor-sharp artistic direction and searing wit, Alice Waddington's directorial debut tells the story in which a young girl is sent to a mysterious reform school specializing in crafting ladies to be more "proper".

Porno

Director: Keola Racela

Cast: Evan Daves, Larry Saperstein, Jillian Mueller, Glenn Stott, Robbie Tann, Bill Phillips & Peter Reznikoff, Katelyn Pearce

United States, 2019

Equal parts hilarious and grotesque, this take-no-prisoners horror sex comedy sees a group of ultra-Christian movie theater employees face their worst fears when a mysterious set of pornographic reels releases a little more than their repressed desires.

Satanic Panic

World Premiere

Director: Chelsea Stardust

Cast: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell, Hayley Griffith, Ruby Modine, Arden Kyrin, AJ Bowen

United States, 2019

When a pizza delivery girls' final order of the night turns out to be for a blood-hungry group of Satanists thirsting for a sacrifice, all hell breaks loose...literally. From the Overlook alum writers of WE ARE STILL HERE and PAPERBACKS FROM HELL, and director Chelsea Stardust comes the goriest of comedies.

The Vast Of Night

Director: Andrew Patterson

Cast: Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Gail Cronauer, Bruce Davis

United States, 2019

First-time filmmaker Andrew Patterson smashes onto the scene with the elegant telling of a 1950s radio DJ and his switchboard operator companion, who stumble upon a strange frequency that may be carrying evidence of other-worldly life.

Z

World Premiere

Director: Brandon Christensen

Cast: Keegan Connor Tracy, Jett Klyne, Sean Rogerson, Sara Canning, Stephen McHattie, Chandra West

Loving parents Beth and Kevin get a little more than they bargained for when their eight-year-old son begins acting out at the alleged behest of his new imaginary friend, Z, in this jump-a-minute creepfest from Overlook alum Brandon Christensen (STILL/BORN).

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

The Faculty

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Elijah Wood, Josh Hartnett, Jordana Brewster, Clea Duvall

USA, 1998

Join us for this special, site-specific screening of Robert Rodriguez’s 1998 chiller about a group of high school students who begin to suspect an extraterrestrial presence when their teachers start behaving out of the ordinary.

Horror Noire - Free Community Screening

Director: Xavier Burgin

Cast: Ashlee Blackwell, Ernest Dickerson, Jordan Peele, Keith David, Kelly Jo Minter, Ken Foree, Ken Sagoes

United States, 2019

Join us for a free community screening and panel discussion of this refreshing and incisive documentary tracing the history of Black Americans in Hollywood within the horror genre. Hear from Jordan Peele (GET OUT), Tony Todd (CANDYMAN), Rachel True (THE CRAFT), Keith David (THE THING) and many more about representation in our favorite genre from the beginning of cinema to today.

Paperbacks From Hell 2: Think Of The Children (Work-in-Progress)

Creator, Writer, Performer: Grady Hendrix

It's baaaack! Grady Hendrix's live show, Paperbacks from Hell, has played everywhere from Los Angeles to London, and now you're getting the world premiere of his work in progress sequel, Paperbacks from Hell II: Think of the Children. In 1967, S.E. Hinton kicked off the teen fiction genre with THE OUTSIDERS and that genre turned into a money-making boom in 1997 with J.K. Rowling's HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE. But for those 30 intervening years, teen fiction was weirder, wilder, and woollier, than anyone remembers. Come learn about Ayn Randian teen books, time traveling wilderness survival novels, drug scare fiction, and the glory that is Christopher Pike in this one hour show that takes you from the roots of teen fiction to the day a boy wizard taught everybody how to get rich.

Post Mortem With Mick Garris Live

Filmmaker/Author Mick Garris, best known for his Stephen King adaptations and creating the "Masters Of Horror" television series, dives deep into the devious minds of the greatest filmmakers and creators of your worst nightmares to bring their distinctive visions to life in fascinating one-on-one conversations every other week.

The Robert Rodriguez Film School with Special Screening of RED 11

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Carlos Gallardo, Roby Attal, Pierce Bailey

United States, 2019

The Robert Rodriguez Film School is a masterclass in low budget filmmaking. In 60 minutes, the iconic filmmaker of EL MARIACHI, SIN CITY, and GRINDHOUSE shows how he made his new film, RED 11, on a $7k budget, immediately followed by a special screening of the film itself, the story of an aspiring filmmaker who is forced to become a human lab rat after inadvertently borrowing cash from the Mexican cartel to make his first film. Once he test trials begin, he discovers that a sinister truth of this medical study… one that he may never escape from.

Swamp Thing

World Premiere - Episode 2

Director: Len Wiseman

Cast: Crystal Reed, Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Derek Mears, Henderson Wade, Maria Stern, Jeryl Prescott, with Jennifer Beals and Will Patton

United States, 2019

Based on the classic DC Comics character, this new episodic series follows Dr. Abby Arcane's investigation of a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana... but when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, Abby finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe. Join us for this special screening of the first two episodes.

Unspooled Live

Hosts: Amy Nicholson and Paul Scheer

Any group that loves movies shouldn't be afraid of the dark. Yet, though the AFI's current Top 100 Films list celebrates gory war flicks, it gets squeamish about horror. "Unspooled" podcast co-hosts Paul Scheer ("How Did This Get Made?") and Amy Nicholson ("The Canon," "Halloween Unmasked") are halfway through watching the AFI's ranked classics and ready to debate which chills should slither onto the next list. Join them and special guests for a conversation that isn't scared to say what other films need to be murdered to make room.

Visitations with Elijah Wood & Daniel Noah Live

Hosts: Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah

Boundary-breaking indie production company SpectreVision—partners Daniel Noah, Josh Waller, Lisa Whalen, and Elijah Wood—has given the world game-changing horror films like A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and Mandy. Now, Wood and Noah invite listeners to join them as they drop in on creative friends and colleagues for informal conversations about their lives and work at locations of their subjects' choosing—at their homes, on set, or in their personal workshops—in their new podcast, Visitations with Elijah Wood & Daniel Noah. Hear Daniel, Elijah and their very special guest in an exclusive live conversation ahead of the ten-episode Shudder Original Podcast coming this summer.

We Sold Our Souls Live

Creator, Writer, Performer: Grady Hendrix

Heavy metal — the subject of Congressional hearings, its albums burned by church groups, taken to court and accused of playing a role in teen suicides again and again...that's a whole lot of fear over music sung by men wearing too much eye shadow. But heavy metal has always been about horror, and in this one-hour show, author Grady Hendrix will talk about the scandalicious side of heavy metal, its role in the Satanic Panic of the Eighties, the history of heavy metal in horror, and how all this mayhem led to the creation of his latest novel We Sold Our Souls.

IMMERSIVE PRESENTATIONS

Fire Escape

Creators: Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, Andres Perez-Duarte, Sam Butin

From virtual powerhouse iNKStories comes a cutting-edge VR adventure that blurs the line between game, film, and episodic storytelling all while creating something entirely new. In the grand tradition of Hitchcock’s Rear Window, participants become the ultimate voyeur as they are thrust into a world of deceit and murder via text, chat and immersive audio all within your headset in this thrilling three-part interactive series.

Home Of Enchantments

World Premiere

Creator, Writer, Performer: Ava Lee Scott

What you see cannot be unseen in this world premiere experience from immersive veteran Ava Lee Scott (SLEEP NO MORE) set in the world of her very own supernatural series, where what you see is never what you get. You are called upon to help the spiritually gifted, yet troubled Belle, her memory blurred between the material and spiritual realms. You must help her discover her true path, but are you willing to risk your own? WARNING: Only the strong, spirited souls are allowed.

The Overlook Immersive Game

Creators: E3W Productions, Eva Anderson, Eric Hoff, Tommy Honton

Dive into a city-wide alternate reality experience that coincides with the Overlook Horror Film Festival. The game features live actors, unique locations, hidden clues, tactile puzzles, and surprising story twists that keep players on their toes while they explore the underbelly of New Orleans. Willing players will follow clues to become the protagonist of an engaging and thrilling narrative that no two people will interact with in exactly the same way. Details of the game's story will remain locked away until the festival begins, but curious hearts might trouble themselves to seek significant special symbols wherever the opportunity presents itself.

Room Service

Creators: Justin Fix, Daniel Montgomery, David Ruzicka, Stephanie Turek, Kylee Thurman, Stephanie Delazeri

Knock, knock! From JFI Productions, the heralded creators of the ever-popular immersive productions CREEP and THE WILLOWS comes an intimate immersive experience delivered to your door. A turn-down service like no other, let the Creeps put you to bed with a twisted bedtime tale: the story of a salesman and his scream-catching briefcase. Watch and listen as it comes to life, right in front of you. Call the front desk to reserve your room service - and then wait for the knock

The Pumpkin Pie Show: One-On-Ones

Creator, Writer, Performer: Clay McLeod Chapman

A returning favorite from last year’s fest, please join author Clay McLeod Chapman as he takes one audience member at a time on a dark ride through this depraved, intimate storytelling experience. Think of it as a heart-to-bleeding-heart with madmen, murderers and monsters telling their own story. No fourth wall, no escape.

Saintbone

World Premiere

Creators: DeLaporte Adventures

Explore the French Quarter, meet ghosts, solve puzzles, and save us all from chaos in this feature-length collaboration between DeLaporte Adventures and local favorites Escape My Room, launching at the Overlook. When the last surviving member of the Saintsbone society, protectors of the living in New Orleans, is found dead, the only thing stopping the spirit world from merging with ours forever...is you.

SHORT FILM PRESENTATIONS

Boy’s Club

Director: Troy DeWinne

Cast: Elias Hinojosa

United States, 2018

This hilarious caper is a fresh take on surviving the apocalypse alongside your teenage hormones—and the lengths you’ll go to for (self-)love...

Bronzed

Director: Mike Egan

Cast: Linas Phillips, Johnny Pemberton

United States, 2019

As a Neo-sun worshiper prepares for a spray tan with a side of human sacrifice, bask in the glow of these wonderfully outré characters.

Chowboys: An American Folktale

Directed by/Cast: Astron-6: Adam Brooks, Conor Sweeney, Matthew Kennedy, Jeremy Gillespie, Steve Kostanski

Canada, 2019

Bringing a little Christmas cheer to Overlook, Astron-6’s latest fireside tale does not disappoint in its gore, glory, and giggles a-plenty.

Deep Tissue

Director: Meredith Alloway

Cast: Meredith Alloway

United States, 2019

A brilliant performance by writer-director Meredith Alloway in this tense sun-lit encounter, takes a welcomed turn for the playfully perverse.

Her Body

Director: Juan Avella

Cast: Ilean Almaguer, Krizia Bajos, Aidan Kahn, Samuel Horowitz, Malachi Mutakabbir

United States/Mexico, 2018

A poignant social commentary of a woman trying to escape an abusive relationship, starring kick-ass leading Latinas with excellent hand-to-hand combat skills? We’re in.

It’s Not Custard

Director: Kate McCoid

Cast: Charlotte Luxford, Donal Cox, Kate Leiper, Will Cox

United Kingdom, 2019

Rosy tones and all, this is an entirely engrossing teen-tale of bodily horrors and sweet revenge.

Malacostraca

Director: Charles A. Pieper

Cast: Amber Marie Bollinger, Charlie Pecoraro

United States, 2018

Relationship anxieties thrive even on a beach paradise in this deeply personal creature-feature.

Maw

Director: Jasper Vrancken

Cast: Mathieu Sys, Pascal Maetens, Myrthe Kramer

Belgium, 2018

In this dark and atmospheric tale from Belgium, mild-mannered Richard has a sexual fantasy he can’t shake.

Mannequins

Director: David Malcolm

Cast: Austin Hayden, Emmaclaire Brightlyn, Alyssa Wininger

United Kingdom, 2018

The perfect models of teen horror tropes in a killer haunted hospital setting.

Montana, GA

Director: Ryan Dickie

Cast: Brad Goslee, Lyn Mckimmey, David Young, Emery Chu

United States, 2019

Things turn for the supernatural when Lyn and his best buds share some bud in his newly inherited mountain home.

Nose Nose Nose EYES!

Director: Jiwon Moon

Cast: Juyeong Lee, Jayeong Kim, Jungse Oh

South Korea, 2017

Mother Dearest never seemed so sweetly cruel in this horror of Grand Guignol proportions.

The Obliteration Of Chickens

Director: Izzy Lee

Cast: Bracken MacLeod (narration)

United States, 2019

This nightmarish collection of stock footage consumed us as foretold...and we never really trusted chickens anyways.

POSSESSIONS

Director: Zeke Farrow

Cast: Zeke Farrow, Erica McIntire, Christine Woods

United States, 2019

Zeke’s art project turns into a roller coaster of emotions and events that leave one horrified, delighted, and a little queasy. Brace yourselves, meine Freunde.

Prey

Director: Bill Whirity

Cast: Jacob Zachar, Jessica Cook, James Sieczka, Monte LaMonte, Kim House

United States, 2019

This seeming homage to Carpenter’s jealous lady takes you for an unexpected ride.

The Rat

Director: Carlen May-Mann

Cast: Isabel Shill, Collin Kelly-Sordelet

United States, 2019

Carlen May-Mann exposes the true horrors of those classic 80s-teen films, using the genre as those before her to discuss social understandings of trust.

Suicide By Sunlight

Director: Nikyatu Jusu

Cast: Natalie Paul, Motell Foster, Alexis Nichole Smith

United States, 2019

Invoking fond memories of BLADE, this day-walker’s tale to win back her daughters reminds us of the desperate humanity trapped within vampire lore.

Under Covers

Director: Michaela Olsen

Cast: Jade Shames (voiceover/hand model), Dylan Stephen Levers (voiceover/hand model)

United States, 2019

The unmatched artistry of this stop-motion animation runs the creative gamut with its multiple vignettes and delightfully twisted characters.

Valerio’s Day Out

Director: Michael Arcos

Cast: Monika Leska (narration)

United States, 2019

News reports only told one side of this escaped jaguar’s story; Valerio's truth comes out by way of his utterly trance-inducing narration—like only the best of sympathetic serial killers.

