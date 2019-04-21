MICHAEL vs JASON: Evil Emerges | Short Fan Film 2019

The two most iconic killers face off and battle to the death.



"Michael vs Jason: Evil Emerges" is a quite outstanding fanfilm directed by Luke Pedder, starring Joshua Pedder as Jason Vorhees and John Pedder as Michael Myers



The filmmakers about the movie:

A short fan film we did with no budget. Literally no budget. Nothing was raised, no kick-starters. nothing. We used everything we had at the time and worked with what we could. Don't expect this to be a mind blowing $25 million budget movie. It was just me, my family and few mates..



Result is, nevertheless, pretty amazing..