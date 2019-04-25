Cannes Coverage All Interviews Hollywood Features Indie Reviews Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
JUSTINE: Exclusive Trailer and Poster Debut for Stephanie Turner's Debut Feature Film
Stephanie Turner's debut film Justine will have its world premiere on May 2nd at the Newport Beach Film Festival. Turner wrote, directs and stars as the lead in her film, backed by an all-female production team. 
 
Screen Anarchy is pleased to support this kind of female led project by debuting an exclusive poster and trailer. 
 
Following the death of her husband, single mom Lisa Wade is forced to move into her father-in-law’s apartment and become the sole provider for her family. She reluctantly starts a job as a nanny for an 8-year-old girl with spina bifida, and though it’s difficult at first, Lisa soon learns that her new role as caretaker is exactly the challenge that she needs to overcome her own obstacles.
