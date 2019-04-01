From Kiwi Teacher To Indonesian Action Star, Tag Along With OPERATION RAMBU!

It's the sort of story that's so strange it could only be true. In 1986 New Zealand teacher Peter O'Brian was mistaken on the streets of Jakarta for Sylvester Stallone and cast in an Indonesian knock off of Rambo. O'Brian would become a significant star in the cult film world, starring in 8 features over 10 years in Indonesia, before dropping off the map. But he's back now - at least sort of - as the New Zealand based team behind Operation Rambu have discovered O'Brian back home in New Zealand and ready to make a return to the big screen.

This short New Zealand crowd funded doc looks like a great big bag of fun and they've already passed their base level need so it's definitely happening. Check out the pitch video below and support the film here if you feel so inclined!