Fantaspoa 2019: Roger Corman in Attendance and Second Wave of Titles Announced

Our friends at the Fantaspoa film festival have announced the second wave of titles for this year's edition in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Apart from that the festival also announced the complete lineup of short films playing this year and the addition of more special guests.

Cult icon Roger Corman, screenwriter Larry Wilson and Swedish exploitation star Christina Lindberg will be honored at the festival this year. Corman and Wilson will also present masterclasses while in attendance.

Notable additions to this year's festival lineup include Black Circle from Adrián García Bogliano and a couple of standout animated films, Violence Voyager from Ujicha and La Casa Lobo from Joaquín Cociña.

More titles are still to be announced during the first week of May. We should also be getting word soon about Fantaspoa's co-production market as well.

Stay tuned.