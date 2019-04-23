Fantaspoa 2019: Roger Corman in Attendance and Second Wave of Titles Announced

Our friends at the Fantaspoa film festival have announced the second wave of titles for this year's edition in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Apart from that the festival also announced the complete lineup of short films playing this year and the addition of more special guests.
Cult icon Roger Corman, screenwriter Larry Wilson and Swedish exploitation star Christina Lindberg will be honored at the festival this year. Corman and Wilson will also present masterclasses while in attendance.
More titles are still to be announced during the first week of May. We should also be getting word soon about Fantaspoa's co-production market as well.
Brazil's Fantaspoa, the largest genre film festival in Latin America, is proud to reveal the second wave of films selected for their upcoming fifteenth edition, running from May 16th through June 2nd. The celebrated genre film fest, which takes place annually in Porto Alegre will announce their full line-up, consisting of more than 100 films, on the first week of May.
The 2019 edition of the festival will pay an homage to three icons of genre cinema: screenwriter Larry Wilson (Tales from the Crypt, The Addams Family, and Beetlejuice), Swedish exploitation star Christina Lindberg (Sex & Fury, Thriller: A Cruel Picture), and likely the most influential producer in cinema history, Roger Corman. Both Wilson and Corman will present masterclasses during the festival.
Apart from announcing its full short film slate, another eighteen features have been announced today, including five animated features, which will play in an exclusive new competition.
Newly-announced attending filmmakers include Roger Corman, Julie Corman, Christina Lindberg, Rickard Gramfors, Larry Wilson, Flavio Pedota, Steffen Hacker, Lionel Dietsche, and Esther Maaß.
Previously-announced attending filmmakers include Fernando Alle, Daniel-Konrad Cooper, Daniel de La Vega, Jordan Downey, Kapel Furman, Rob Grant, Konstantinos Koutsoliotas, Josh Lobo, Justin McConell, Juan Francisco Otaño, Julian Richards, Demian Rugna, Elizabeth Schuch, Koldo Serra, Kevin Stewart, Drew Thomas, and JJ Weber.
The second round of fantastic features selected for Fantaspoa 2019 are:
Black Circle (Adrián García Bogliano, Sweden, Mexico, U.S., Finland, Italy) – Brazilian Premiere
Bloodline (Henry Jacobson, U.S.) – Latin American Premiere
Book of Monsters (Stewart Sparke, U.K.) – Latin American Premiere
Brama - The Gateway (Volodymyr Tykhyy, Ukraine) – Latin American Premiere
La Casa Lobo (Joaquín Cociña, Cristóbal León, Chile, Germany) – Regional Premiere
Commando Ninja (Benjamin Combes, France) – Latin American Premiere
Ende Neu (Leonel Dietsche, Germany) – International Premiere
Infeccion (Flavio Pedota, Venezuela) – Brazilian Premiere
Ingenium (Steffen Hacker, Germany) – Latin American Premiere
Is That You, Dad? (Rudy Riverón Sánchez, Cuba, UK) – Latin American Premiere
Kûkai - Legend of the Demon Cat (Kaige Chang, China, Japan) – Latin American Premiere
Lajka (Aurel Klimt, Czech Republic) – Regional Premiere
The Last Warrior (Dmitriy Dyachenko, Rusia) – Brazilian Premiere
Lost in Apocalypse (Sky Wang, China, U.S.) – Brazilian Premiere
S He (Shengwei Zhou, China) – Latin American Premiere
Seder-Masochism (Nina Paley, U.S.) – Latin American Premiere
Violence Voyager (Ujicha, Japan) – Brazilian Premiere
The Whistler (Gisberg Bermudez, Venezuela, Mexico, U.S.) – Brazilian Premiere
International Short Films
Acide (Just Philippot, France)
Anacronte (Raúl Koler, Emiliano Sette, Argentina)
Bailaora (Rubin Stein, Spain)
Bavure (Donato Sansone, France)
Le Blizzard (Alvaro Rodriguez, Andorra)
A Chest of Drawers (Maxwell Nalevansky, U.S.)
La Couleur de Tes Lèvres (Annick Blanc, Canada)
Diversion (Mathieu Mégemont, France)
Dragan's Pack (Riccardo Bernasconi and Francesca Reverdito, Sweden)
Flotando (Frankie De Leonardis, Spain)
Fuse (Shadi Adib, Germany)
Glitch (Bijiao Liu, U.S.)
Helsinki Mansplaining Massacre (Ilja Rautsi, Finland)
Here There Be Monsters (Drew Macdonald Australia)
Imaginario (SAM, Spain)
The Levers (Boyoung Kim, South Korea)
L'ombra Della Sposa (Alessandra Pescetta Italy)
Lucienne Eats a Car (Geordy Couturiau, France)
La Noria (Carlos Baena, Spain)
Rain Catcher (Michele Fiascaris, U.K.)
Robot Will Protect You (Nicola Piovesan, Estonia)
Selfies (Claudius Gentinetta Sweden)
Soy Una Tumba (Khris Cembe, Spain)
Tangle (Malihe Ghloamzadeh, Iran)
La Tinque Sacrée (Thomas Rodrigue, Canada)
Tote Tiere (David Oesch & Remo Rickenbacher, Sweden)
Tu Último Día En La Tierra (Marc Martínez Jordán, Spain)
The Visitor (Justin Olstein, Germany)
Widdershins (Simon P Biggs, U.K.)
Wild Love (Paul Autric, Quentin Camus, Léa Georges, Maryka Laudet, Zoé Sottiaux, Corentin Yvergniaux, France)
Brazilian Short Films
Almofada de Penas (Joseph Specker Nys)
A Caixa (Renata Jesion)
Cova Humana (Joel Caetano)
Dead Teenager Séance (Dante Vescio and Rodrigo Gasparini)
O Homem na Caixa (Ale Borges, Alvaro Furloni, Guilherme Gehr)
Médico de Monstro (Gustavo Teixeira)
Oni (Diogo Hayashi)
Pop Ritual (Mozart Freire)
Who’s That Man Inside My House? (Lucas Reis)
Sorriso de Felícia (Klaus Hastenreiter)
Tommy Brilho (Sávio Fernandes)
Uterus (Pedro Antoniutti)