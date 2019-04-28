Drink Along Review: Why Don’t You Just Die – A bloody Russian mess, literally!

Why Don’t You Just Die recently screened at the “What The Fest” last March at the IFC Center in New York City. The movie is an independent Russian film from first time director Kirill Sokolov and you can see his Tarantino and spaghetti western influences throughout. His wild visuals and over the top violence help to make him a name I’m going to be looking out for.

For the review, I was influenced by the DVD release of the Japanese zombie movie, Wild Zero. A special feature on the disk was a drinking game that prompted the viewer to take a drink any time certain stipulations appeared on screen like fire shooting out of something or a zombie's head blowing up. This always followed me and I finally got a chance to incorporate that aspect into what I call a drink along review.

Grab a beer, look out for hammers, and watch the drink along review HERE.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JTVw6MwJcg