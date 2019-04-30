DEODATO HOLOCAUST: Poster And Red Band Trailer Premiere For Doc on CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST's Ruggero Deodato

We are pleased as punch that director Felipe M. Guerra has asked Screen Anarchy to share the official poster and red band trailer for his new documentary Deodato Holocaust.

This new doc is about the life and career of Italian filmmaker Ruggero Deodato who made aruguably one of the most notorious horror films ever, Cannibal Holocaust. Deadato turns 80 in May and will be at the Fantaspoa film festival in Brazil to celebrate his birthday and the World Premiere of the film!

The lovely poster you see here, recreating one of Cannibal Holocaust's notorious images, was made by Brazilian artist Vasco Py Siegmann. The trailer down below features NSFW footage containing violence, nudity and violence while nude.

Deodato Holocaust is the first feature film about the director's filmography. Deodato had a completely 'sui generis' life. He started as an assistant to Roberto Rossellini, directed films of all genres and eventually became, by accident, a master of terror because of "Cannibal Holocaust" even though only two of his films are OFFICIALLY horror movies!

A feature-length documentary about the life and career of Italian director Ruggero Deodato, who became a "master of horror" unintentionally after the controversy over his film "Cannibal Holocaust" - a work whose violence nearly brought him to jail. Deodato Holocaust is the result of more than six hours of interviews and material shot by Brazilian journalist and independent filmmaker Felipe M. Guerra.

This is Guerra's second documentary about the work of a cult filmmaker. His first one, Fantasticozzi, produced by Fantaspoa Productions in 2016, told the story of Luigi Cozzi, director of Italian rip-offs such as Alien Contamination and Starcrash. Fantaicozzi screened at dozens of festivals in 11 different countries, including the Brigadoon selection at Sitges.

We expect that Deodato Holocaust will be received with the same amount of enthusiasm, in not more.