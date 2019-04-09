Watch This Exclusive Clip From Indie Horror Flick BOO!

Luke Jaden's horror flick Boo! will start its theatrical run in the States this weekend. If it is not playing at a cinema near you will may also find it on VOD and Digital platforms including iTunes and Amazon.
We have an exclusive clip to share with you below. In the clip, Jill Marie Jones (Ash vs. Evil Dead) is going to have a little me time in the bathroom. Things turn a little, red.
Have a look for yourself. We have included the trailer as well.
YOU’VE BEEN CHOSEN!!!
One night, a struggling family's true test arrives: a strange Halloween game left on their doorstep that, as legend has it, leaves a curse on those who choose not to play. Unfortunately, that's the choice they make - and evil spirits of all kinds are ready to make them pay.
BOO! was directed by Luke Jaden and written by Jaden and Diane Michelle.
Vertical Entertainment will release BOO! in a multi-city theatrical release with markets including LA and NY among others on April 12. The film will also be made available on VOD and Digital platforms including iTunes and Amazon and through local cable providers.