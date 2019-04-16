Art of the Real: A Celebration of Non-Narrative Filmmaking

As an adventurous spectator of cinema who writes about films and is very much interested in where cinema is headed as an art form, I can say that Art of the Real, a film series that showcases innovative, daring, non-narrative films, has been a great wealth of resources and a place of discovery over the years.

Since its inception in 2013, Art of the Real at New York's Film Society of Lincoln Center has been celebrating genre-bending, non-narrative filmmaking. In its sixth year, the series presents new such works by filmmakers from around the world, plus a retrospective featuring Japanese experimental filmmaker Toshio Matstumoto's non-fiction work and a tribute to the late Lebanese filmmaker Jocelyne Saab. If you are a curious about the possibilities of cinema as an art form, and hungry for something new and thought provoking as well as entertaining, the Art of the Real series is the place to be.

The series runs from Thursday, April 18 through Sunday, April 28. For tickets and more info, please visit FSLC website.