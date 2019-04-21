21 BRIDGES Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Acts Like a Perfectly Ordinary Super Cop

It's no coincidence that the first trailer for 21 Bridges, starring Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) drops the same day that Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, opens in theaters across the U.S. and much of the rest of the world.

Yet the trailer for the action-thriller definitely hits my sweet spot. The supporting cast also looks sweet. And I love any movie that acknowledges that Manhattan is surrounded by bridges, which are hellish for traffic, as I can testify from personal experience. Here's the official synopsis:

"21 Bridges follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 Bridges prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island."

The cast includes Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, with Taylor Kitsch and J.K. Simmons. Brian Kirk directed; he's previously helmed episodes of Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful, Luther, Boardwalk Empire and on and on.

Watch the trailer below. The film is set for release in U.S. theaters on July 12, 2019.

