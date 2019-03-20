SXSW Coverage Hollywood Interviews Documentaries Thrillers Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

"Your Flesh, Your Curse" â€“ Two-Disc DVD Collector's Edition available now!

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
1
 Sign-In to Vote
"Your Flesh, Your Curse" â€“ Two-Disc DVD Collector's Edition available now!

Written and directed by Kasper Juhl while produced by Kasper Juhl and Anders Norddal Jendresen. Starring Marie-Louise Damgaard as Juliet White along with Rose Milling, Bill Hutchens, Kim Sønderholm, Mie Gren, Frederik Carlsen, Paw Terndrup and many more - "YOUR FLESH, YOUR CURSE" is now available courtesy of TetroVideo in a special two-disc deluxe package with English, Italian, French and Danish subtitles.

After being brutally murdered, the troubled girl Juliet White ends up in a limbo, where a spiritual guide forces her soul to re-live repressed memories. A beautiful, yet highly disturbing, tale of madness, violence, sex, torture, life and death.

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Order "Your Flesh Your Curse" from TetroVideo

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
danish horrordisturbing horrorkasper juhlsleazesleazy horror
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.