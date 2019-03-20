"Your Flesh, Your Curse" â€“ Two-Disc DVD Collector's Edition available now!

Written and directed by Kasper Juhl while produced by Kasper Juhl and Anders Norddal Jendresen. Starring Marie-Louise Damgaard as Juliet White along with Rose Milling, Bill Hutchens, Kim Sønderholm, Mie Gren, Frederik Carlsen, Paw Terndrup and many more - "YOUR FLESH, YOUR CURSE" is now available courtesy of TetroVideo in a special two-disc deluxe package with English, Italian, French and Danish subtitles.



After being brutally murdered, the troubled girl Juliet White ends up in a limbo, where a spiritual guide forces her soul to re-live repressed memories. A beautiful, yet highly disturbing, tale of madness, violence, sex, torture, life and death.

Order "Your Flesh Your Curse" from TetroVideo