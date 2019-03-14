William Fichtner's COLD BROOK - a sneak peek

William Fichtner is one hell of a character actor. You’ve probably seen him in films like Black Hawk Dawn, Armageddon, The Dark Knight (during that stellar prologue), and even Drive Angry 3D, playing one of the more underrated villains in recent memory. He’s no slouch when it comes to memorable characters, and intense, witty or simply fun secondary players in big-budget movies.

But did you know he’s debuting as a director? The film is called Cold Brook, and it tells the story of Ted and Hilde - best friends and maintenance workers at a college in Upstate New York -, who pursue an intruder at a Museum Exhibition on the college campus. They become local heroes but, learning that the intruder is lost, they find themselves torn between helping him find his home, and taking care of their own.

Apart from Fichtner himself (obviously), the cast is comprised of other character actors such as Kim Coates, Harold Perrineau, Brad Henke, Robin Weigert, and Mary Lynn Rajskub. Not bad at all.

So, taking advantage of the fact that Cold Brook will be screening next in Tampa, at the Gasparilla International Film Festival, here’s a small, exclusive clip of the movie. Hopefully it will make you interested in Fichtner’s directorial debut!