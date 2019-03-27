WARIGAMI Trailer: On Paper, This Means War

Let us be frank: most people would never dream of making lethal weapons out of paper.

Of course, this is why Warigami has the potential of being THE GREATEST THING EVER! Described as "a fun, action adventure about a female Japanese warrior who specializes in making lethal weapons out of paper," the new series will premiere in competition at Canneseries on April 10. It will debut later this year on CBC Gem in Canada and on CW Seed in the US.

Emily Piggford, Kai Bradbury, Akiel Julien, Miho Suzuki, Hiro Kanagawa and David Hewlett star; Eddie Kim created the 10-episode series, each episode running 6-12 minutes.

Jason Lapeyre (I Declare War, moving from bloody sticks and bloody stones to bloody paper) directed; Andrew Allen is the head writer.

I'm wondering who folded the paper... For now, watch and enjoy the trailer below.