SXSW Coverage Weird Videos Festival Videos International Features Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

WARIGAMI Trailer: On Paper, This Means War

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
WARIGAMI Trailer: On Paper, This Means War

Let us be frank: most people would never dream of making lethal weapons out of paper.

Of course, this is why Warigami has the potential of being THE GREATEST THING EVER! Described as "a fun, action adventure about a female Japanese warrior who specializes in making lethal weapons out of paper," the new series will premiere in competition at Canneseries on April 10. It will debut later this year on CBC Gem in Canada and on CW Seed in the US.

Emily Piggford, Kai Bradbury, Akiel Julien, Miho Suzuki, Hiro Kanagawa and David Hewlett star; Eddie Kim created the 10-episode series, each episode running 6-12 minutes.

Jason Lapeyre (I Declare War, moving from bloody sticks and bloody stones to bloody paper) directed; Andrew Allen is the head writer.

I'm wondering who folded the paper... For now, watch and enjoy the trailer below.

2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Akiel JulienDavid HewlettEddie KimEmily PiggfordHiro KanagawaKai BradburyMiho Suzuki

More from Around the Web

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.