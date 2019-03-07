THIS IS NORTH PRESTON: First Look at Trailer For Canadian Film Festival Closer

Jaren Hayman's documentary This is North Preston is all set to close this year's edition of the Canadian Film Festival here in Toronto on March 29th. His look at the city of North Preston, Halifax, Nova Scotia, the oldest and largest black community here in Canada, may prove to be a sobering but important film.

At first occupied by three waves of freed slaves, refugees and migrants between the American Revolution and the War of 1812 the community in Halifax still experiences its share of hardships and struggles to this day.

North Preston is the largest black community in the country and started as a safe haven for escaped slaves but has more recently been painted as one of the biggest hubs of pimping & human trafficking in the nation. This Is North Preston explores how the town of 4,000 has dealt with generations of pimp culture, violence, economic struggle, and constant systemic racism through the eyes of the pimps, trafficking victims, politicians, police, and community members looking to change the narrative. This Is North Preston not only tells a truly unique story, but also an incredibly important one. While the community has several deep rooted issues it’s facing including an accepted pimp culture and high levels of gun violence, the film explores how and why this is now a reality. The movie also looks at the decades of systemic racism that the town has experienced and continues to experience.

Our friends at Northern Banner Releasing have picked up the film for distribution and will make a theatrical run across Canada in April. We have your first look at the trailer below.