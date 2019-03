We've been tracking the work of Canadian director David Fernandes in these pages for some time now and the helmer is back now with a proof of concept trailer for proposed web series The Wait. Pitched as the story of 'a ghost and a girl who need each other to be seen', The Wait is designed as a ten part web series and as part of the pitch process to Canadian funders they've created a short proof of concept teaser for the show, which is looking good. Take a look below!