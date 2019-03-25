Nicolas Cage will kick some serious ass in the new martial arts film ‘Jiu-Jitsu’

A new martial arts action film starring Nicolas Cage called, ‘Jiu-Jitsu’ based on the comic book of the same name is being showcased at Hong Kong Filmart. Highland Film Group is handling the sales of the movie, according to Variety Magazine.

A little-known fact is that Nicolas Cage is a ‘black belt’ and he trains with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under the UFC champ Royce Gracie. ('Oh yeah, baby, he can roll on those mats!')

The cast line-up also includes Alain Moussi, who stars in the 'Kickboxer' franchise. The film is being produced by Dimitri Logothetis with Martin Barab and is also directing from a script he wrote with Jim McGrath.

The plot centers around an ancient order of Jiu-Jitsu fighters facing fearsome alien invaders in a battle for earth every six years. Cage’s character and his team of Jiu-Jitsu fighters join forces with Moussi’s character to defeat their enemies. Currently, the film has no production or release date.

Logothetis told Variety, " 'Jiu-Jitsu’ is guaranteed to satisfy the millions of martial arts and science fiction lovers across the globe with world-class martial artists, stuntmen go-to expert Alain Moussi joining superstar Nicolas Cage for some formidable, no holds barred fight sequences set in exotic Burma.”

Cage starred in a similar 2011 film that featured him showing off his martial arts moves called, 'Outcast.'

Cage’s upcoming films include, 'Running with the Devil,' 'Kill Chain,' 'A Score to Settle,' 'Primal' and 'Grand Isle.' His other credits include winning an Oscar for the 1996 film, 'Leaving Las Vegas,' the 2018 horror film, 'Mandy,' 'Mom and Dad,' and '211.' His voice work was featured in the 2018 animated films, 'Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse' and 'Teen Titans Go to the Movies' where he voiced ‘Superman.’