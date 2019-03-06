Boston Underground 2019 First Wave Promises Satan, Lo-Fi Sci-Fi, Industrial Music & More

Boston Underground Film Festival 2019 is the 21st edition of New England's premier celebration of the bizarre and the insane, and year after year, it's only gotten better. From March 20 - 24, a rain of cinematic madness will drench the city, and those attending will be changed.

This year promises fringe narrative features and docs such as: Assassinaut, a DIY science fiction adventure pitting a girl against destructive alien forces; Clickbait, a scathing satire on social media dependency from hometown filmmaking heros Sophia Cacciola & Michael J. Epstein; Hail Satan? a doc on the rise of the politically active Satanic Temple (with director Penny Lane and Satanic Temple leader Lucien Greaves in attendance); and Industrial Accident: The Story of Wax Trax! Records, which documents the rise of the influential label in that genre.

Read on to experience the fantastic first wave of BUFF 2019!

ASSASSINAUT - US Premiere

Drew Bolduc | USA | 2018

Assassinaut is a science-fiction adventure film about a young girl who braves the alien wilderness of a faraway planet to save the President of Earth from a murderous astronaut.

CANARY - New England Premiere

Christiaan Olwagen | South Africa | 2018

A coming-of-age war musical about a small town boy who gets chosen to serve his compulsory two year military training in the South African Defence Force Choir and Concert group - known as the "Canaries"- during the height of the Apartheid regime.

CLICKBAIT - Massachusetts Premiere

Sophia Cacciola & Michael J. Epstein | USA | 2018

A college student who will do just about anything for Internet fame is kidnapped by a fan, and her reluctant roommate is the only one who can save her in this horror satire of popularity culture. Hometown heroes Sophia Cacciola & Michael J. Epstein bring the first feature they’ve directed, since relocating to Los Angeles, for a homecoming encore.