BLOCK Z: Exclusive First Images from Mikhail Red's Philippine Zombie Shocker

Filipino writer-director Mikhail Red has been on our radars for a long time now, and his latest, Block Z, is shaping up to be the prolific filmmaker's most ambitious project yet.

Aged just 27, Red is already on his sixth feature, and has been making waves ever since his 2013 debut, Rekorder. In 2017, Birdshot was named as the official Philippine entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award, while his follow-up, Neomanila, was nominated for 9 FAP Awards - the equivalent of the Philippine Oscars.

Since then, Red has supernatural horror Eerie primed for an Asia-wide release at the end of this month, and heist/kidnap thriller Dead Kids is already in the the can. Cameras started rolling earlier this week on Block Z, a full-on zombie movie from Star Cinema, the country’s biggest local studio, and Screen Anarchy has secured the first official images, to give you a taste of the gory fun to come.

Block Z, penned by Mixkaela Villalon, unfolds at a quarantined university during a deadly viral outbreak, and follows a ragtag group of students who must band together if they are to survive. Expect a full-blown blood-soaked blend of action, thrills, scares, camaraderie, and romance, starring big name local stars including Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto, Ian Veneracion, Maris Racal, Dimples Romana, Mccoy Deleon, Yves Flores and Ina Raymundo - many in their first action roles.

With shooting scheduled to wrap in late May, Block Z is eyeing an end of 2019 release. Red and his producers will be in Hong Kong next week seeking new international deals and partnerships, as well as presenting his next project, The Grandstand, in the Hong Kong - Asia Film Financing Forum, part of HK Filmart.