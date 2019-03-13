AVENGEMENT: Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Scott Adkins Action Flick

Samuel Goldwyn Films announced today that they acquired the U.S. rights for Avengement, an upcoming action film starring SA fave Scott Adkins, directed by Jesse V. Johnson.
Scott Adkins is of course no stranger to us, we have been longtime fans of his work. His fellow Brit, Johnson has emerged recently as one of hardest working filmmakers in indie action, directing, writing and in stunt coordination. Avengement alone marks the sixth time that he and Adkins will work together; their latest, Triple Threat, having a one-night special engagement on the 19th.
"Jesse allows me to play in the action genre sandbox that my fanbase expect whilst simultaneously pushing me to stretch myself as an actor", said Adkins in the press release below.
Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Avengement in U.S. cinemas and on digital on May 24th.
While released on furlough from prison, a lowly criminal evades his guards and returns to his old haunts to take revenge on the people that made him a cold-hearted killer. It’s an epic, bloody battle to search for the soul he lost years ago on the streets of an unforgiving city.
AVENGEMENT was directed by Jesse V. Johnson, from a screenplay he wrote with Stu Small. The film was produced by Ehud Bleiberg and Joe Karimi-Nik; and executive produced by Nicholas Donnermeyer and Scott Adkins.
“It’s a hard-hitting gangster film with fight scenes that keep you on the edge of your seat,” says Ryan Boring, Director of Marketing & PR at Samuel Goldwyn Films.
"Along with co-writer Stu Small he crafted a story that allowed me to create a unique and interesting character who I relished playing. Can't wait for everyone to meet Cain Burgess," says star/executive producer Scott Adkins.
"Every film you get to make is a gift, and as such you must be sure to attempt to create something worthwhile. With AVENGEMENT, Scott and I worked very carefully to author a character and scenario that was original and fresh, with action sequences that were justified and exciting without repeating anything we had done before," says director Jesse V. Johnson. "With Cain Burgess, Scott has built a nuanced, interesting but paradoxically, a both frightening and sympathetic character. A man who has tempered his pain and rejection into a carbon steel tool for revenge, but this is not revenge in the skin- deep film-noir style, this revenge is deeper and more resonating, a satisfyingly baroque almost elegant retribution."
