AVENGEMENT: Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Scott Adkins Action Flick

Samuel Goldwyn Films announced today that they acquired the U.S. rights for Avengement, an upcoming action film starring SA fave Scott Adkins, directed by Jesse V. Johnson.

Scott Adkins is of course no stranger to us, we have been longtime fans of his work. His fellow Brit, Johnson has emerged recently as one of hardest working filmmakers in indie action, directing, writing and in stunt coordination. Avengement alone marks the sixth time that he and Adkins will work together; their latest, Triple Threat, having a one-night special engagement on the 19th.

“Jesse allows me to play in the action genre sandbox that my fanbase expect whilst simultaneously pushing me to stretch myself as an actor”, said Adkins in the press release below. “With AVENGEMENT, Scott and I worked very carefully to author a character and scenario that was original and fresh, with action sequences that were justified and exciting without repeating anything we had done before,” adds director Jesse V. Johnson.

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Avengement in U.S. cinemas and on digital on May 24th.