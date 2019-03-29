Chattanooga Film Fest Coverage Indie Videos Festival Features Weird Reviews Documentaries How ScreenAnarchy Works

Arrow Video Revives The American Horror Project, Brings More Italian Horror and Post-Apocalyptic Nuke Films This June

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
Sign-In to Vote

The unstoppable Arrow Video have announced their US/UK/CA release line up for June 2019, and it's another set of killers for fans of horror and cult cinema.

First up and most exciting is the long awaited second installment of their American Horror Project  (US/UK/CA) series, a new box set with three new films that have slipped under the radar for years, Dream No Evil, Dark August, and The Child. They also continue excavating the deep mine of Italian horror with Riccardo Freda's Double Face (US/UK/CA). Arrow also dip into nuclear/biological weapon scare cinema with Robert Wise's adaptation of The Andromeda Strain (US/UK/CA) and Def-Con 4 (UK). Last up is psychic terror, The Sender (UK).

Check out the full details in the gallery below.

AMERICAN HORROR PROJECT VOL. 2 BLU-RAY

Continuing its mission to unearth the very best in weird and wonderful horror obscura from the golden age of US independent genre moviemaking, Arrow Video is proud to present the long-awaited second volume in its American Horror Project series co-curated by author Stephen Thrower (Nightmare USA: The Untold Story of the Exploitation Independents).

Starting off with a little-seen 1970 offering from underrated cult auteur John Hayes (Grave of the Vampire, Garden of the Dead), Dream No Evil is a haunting, moving tale of a young woman’s desperate quest to be reunited with her long-lost father – only to find herself drawn into a fantasyland of homicidal madness. Meanwhile, 1976’s Dark August stars Academy Award-winner Kim Hunter (A Streetcar Named Desire) in a story of a man pursued by a terrifying and deadly curse in the wake of a hit-and-run accident. Lastly, 1977’s Harry Novak-produced The Child is a gloriously delirious slice of horror mayhem in which a young girl raises an army of the dead against the people she holds responsible for her mother’s death.

With all three films having been newly remastered from the best surviving film elements and appearing here for the first time ever on Blu-ray, alongside a wealth of supplementary material, American Horror Project Volume Two offers up yet another fascinating and blood-chilling foray into the deepest, darkest corners of stars-and-stripes terror.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

  • Brand new 2K restorations from original film elements
  • High Definition Blu-ray presentation
  • Original uncompressed PCM mono audio
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Reversible sleeves for each film featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil
  • American Horror Project Journal Vol. II – limited edition 60-page booklet featuring new writing on the films by Stephen R. Bissette, Travis Crawford and Amanda Reyes

DREAM NO EVIL

  • Filmed appreciation by Stephen Thrower
  • Brand new audio commentary with Kat Ellinger and Samm Deighan
  • Hollywood After Dark: The Early Films of John Hayes, 1959-1971 – brand new video essay by Stephen Thrower looking at Hayes' filmography leading up to Dream No Evil
  • Writer Chris Poggiali on the prodigious career of celebrated character actor Edmond O'Brien
  • Excerpts from an audio interview with actress Rue McClanahan (The Golden Girls) discussing her many cinematic collaborations with director John Hayes

DARK AUGUST

  • Filmed appreciation by Stephen Thrower
  • Brand new audio commentary with writer-director Martin Goldman
  • Brand new on-camera interview with Martin Goldman
  • Brand new on-camera interview with producer Marianne Kanter
  • The Hills Are Alive: Dark August and Vermont Folk Horror – author and artist Stephen R. Bissette on Dark August and its context within the wider realm of genre filmmaking out of Vermont
  • Original Press Book

THE CHILD

  • 1.37:1 and 1.85:1 presentations of the feature
  • Filmed appreciation by Stephen Thrower
  • Brand new audio commentary with director Robert Voskanian and producer Robert Dadashian, moderated by Stephen Thrower
  • Brand new on-camera interviews with Robert Voskanian and Robert Dadashian
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Original Press Book
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.