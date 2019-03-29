Arrow Video Revives The American Horror Project, Brings More Italian Horror and Post-Apocalyptic Nuke Films This June

The unstoppable Arrow Video have announced their US/UK/CA release line up for June 2019, and it's another set of killers for fans of horror and cult cinema.

First up and most exciting is the long awaited second installment of their American Horror Project (US/UK/CA) series, a new box set with three new films that have slipped under the radar for years, Dream No Evil, Dark August, and The Child. They also continue excavating the deep mine of Italian horror with Riccardo Freda's Double Face (US/UK/CA). Arrow also dip into nuclear/biological weapon scare cinema with Robert Wise's adaptation of The Andromeda Strain (US/UK/CA) and Def-Con 4 (UK). Last up is psychic terror, The Sender (UK).

Check out the full details in the gallery below.