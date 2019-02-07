THE GLORIOUS SEVEN: Watch The Official Trailer For Homage to Action Classic(s)

Here is a thing. Between 2013 and 2015 Harald Franklin directed his own screenplay, The Glorious Seven, an homage to Kurasowa`s The Seven Samurai.

Only those behind the production know where it has been since then until Uncork’d Entertainment picked it up for North American release. They will put it out on VOD and DVD on March 12th.

Uncork’d Entertainment have passed along a new poster and trailer. Having a look we would say that The Glorious Seven looks to be more in tune with John Sturges` Magnificant western than Kurasowa`s samurai flick. But that could just be the visual trigger of the horses.

The Glorious Seven will be out there on March 12th if you are interested.