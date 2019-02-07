THE GLORIOUS SEVEN: Watch The Official Trailer For Homage to Action Classic(s)

Here is a thing. Between 2013 and 2015 Harald Franklin directed his own screenplay, The Glorious Seven, an homage to Kurasowa`s The Seven Samurai.
Only those behind the production know where it has been since then until Uncork’d Entertainment picked it up for North American release. They will put it out on VOD and DVD on March 12th.
Uncork’d Entertainment have passed along a new poster and trailer. Having a look we would say that The Glorious Seven looks to be more in tune with John Sturges` Magnificant western than Kurasowa`s samurai flick. But that could just be the visual trigger of the horses.
The Glorious Seven will be out there on March 12th if you are interested.
Seven mercenaries are on a mission impossible in Uncork’d Entertainment’s action-packed The Glorious Seven, writer-director Harald Franklin’s homage to Akira Kurosawa´s 1954 masterpiece Shichinin no samurai.
Ex-military commander David Guerra is hired by a crooked millionaire to rescue his wife who was kidnapped by the leader of a guerrilla group. Guerra recruits six of his former special forces comrades to join him on this task. Outnumbered by their highly skilled opponents the seven start a seemingly hopeless and bloody mission, hoping they can pull off the unthinkable and somehow still survive.
Jerry Kwarteng, Fernando Corral, Maurice Nash, Marina Kinski, Ilker Kurt, Ender Atac, Fernando Carrera, Max Gromov, Alek Beardman, Usman Maqbool, Sarah Salomo, Carlos Santos, Juan Ruiz and Julia Mulligan star in a Harald Franklin film, on VOD and DVD March 12 from Uncork’d Entertainment.