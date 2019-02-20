IFFR Coverage International Features All Interviews International Interviews All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

SAHARA HELLEN: EL REGRESO DEL VAMPIRO Trailer Offers Peruvian Religious Horror

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
Even if you don't know a word of Spanish, "vampiro" probably jumped out at you in the title, didn't it? Me, too!

The trailer touches all the bases, as we say in the U.S., for religious horror, complete with crucifixes, mob action, the brutal murder of a woman with bad teeth and/or fangs, accused of being a vampire. It's also got Staring Dog, Vanishing Text In A Book, Women Bowing To Fire In Their Underwear, and Insect in Ear. So, yes, Sahara Hellen: El Regreso del Vampire, has all the ingredients that may delight and/or frustrate if they don't add up to something more than a half-baked horror flick.

Add to that: it's heading for theatrical release in its native Peru on March 21 in 2D and 3D!!! So it's gotta be good, right? Maybe, maybe not, but I hope we'll hear more about the movie in the coming weeks. For now, watch the trailer and enjoy.

