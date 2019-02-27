Shivers Coverage Cult Movies Festival Features Comedies Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works

Red Bull Future/io Look To Shape The Future Through Story

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Sign-In to Vote
Red Bull Future/io Look To Shape The Future Through Story

Can you shape the future by imagining and shaping it in to a story? It seems like a far fetched idea on the face of it but when you stop and think for a moment, how many things did Gene Rodenberry dream up for Star Trek that are reality now? Our communications technology has caught up in the years since, smart phones are not all that far off from being a tricorder, and what is 3D printing if not a preliminary version of the replicator? Star Trek dreamt a version of the future, they made it entertaining, and the generation that dreamed along with the Star Trek storytellers then went out and made it happen. And that's exactly what the forces behind Red Bull Future/io are hoping to accomplish.

Red Bull has announced the finalists of Red Bull Futur/io, a competition inviting creative minds and storytellers from around the globe to imagine and shape desirable futures. Of the 955 entries, 21 winners were selected to attend the Red Bull Futur/io Academy, this March in Lisbon, Portugal.

Click here to view videos from all finalists. 

Much of the technology that runs the world we live in today began as remarkable, disruptive, and often far-fetched ideas from long ago—in the literary works of Jules Verne and Isaac Asimov, and sci-fi classics ranging from Minority Report to The Jetsons. The future visited in Back to the Future is now four years old, and this year, 2019, marks the setting of the 1982 classic, Blade Runner. Sci-fi envisioned technologies like smart watches, hoverboards, and video conferencing have already been realized today, while others, like time traveling cyborg assassins thankfully have not. But what will our real future look like? Will it be as dystopian as those envisioned in the Terminator and Matrix movies, or something brighter and more hopeful? That’s what Red Bull Futur/io set to find out.

Students, scholars, dreamers, and visionaries from around the world were invited to share their visions of the future, submitted in the form of 60 second videos, to be judged in the categories of Desireable Future, Creative Storytelling, and Insipiring Visions. The winning 20 entries were chosen by a panel of judges, all esteemed authorities within their areas of expertise including futurism, filmmaking, storytelling, and design. Nick Sun from Ukraine’s video ‘We Create Future’ was also selected as the ‘People’s Choice Wildcard’ chosen via a public vote on the Red Bull Futur/io website.

Successful submissions depict everything from a world where space travel is a reality, shared transportation is the norm, lifelong education replaces our current educational systems and of a life without borders or states; where everyone is a citizen on humanity.

Jarod Neece, Senior Film Programmer SXSW, and a member of the Red Bull Futur/io jury, commented on the submissions received.   

“It was really fun to see everyone’s take on the future and see what modern day problems they are interested in fixing and where they see us in a decade.  I loved the mix of live action and all the different styles of animation from experienced filmmakers, students and storytellers.“

Winners will unite at Red Bull Futur/io Academy, a 3-day summit of academics, futurists and disruptive minds in Lisbon, Portugal (March 21-24, 2019). The event will include workshops and discussions on future scenarios, storytelling, and exponential technologies. Participants will have the chance to develop and fine-tune their concepts with key thought leaders within this community and attend workshops on topics like the perfect pitch, technology in films, and idea visualization.

On the final day of the academy participants will have the opportunity to pitch their final concepts to the jury for a chance to turn their vision into a professional Red Bull Media House production.

For more information please visit Red Bull Futur/io.

For the full list of jury members, click here.

Full list of Red Bull Futur/io finalists:

NAME

LINK TO VIDEO SUBMISSION

COUNTRY

Oprea Cătă

2030 In My Vision

Romania

Anna Trepez

No Borders

Ukraine

Mark Viet

GREENTOPIA

Czech Republic

Roman Malov

What If Country Borders Disappear?

Czech Republic

Dmytro Schebetyuk

Red Bull Futur/io Dostupno.UA

Ukraine

Jeff Dolan

Envision A Future.

US

Cristian Loan

We All Share The Same Dreams, But.

Germany

Hanna Drobir

This Is My Future // Hannah To Go

Austria

Aniket Chatterjee

Aniket Chatterjee - Mars 2035

India

Peter Jones

Red Bull Futur/io Nanoearth 2030

Germany

ИВАН ЗАХАРОВ

Leviathan

Russia

Samuel Caplan

Red Bull Futur/io 2019

US

Jeremy Legardeur

Apolis Planeta

France

Alex Oberegger

Realife: Education. Reinvented

Italy

Juliette Victorin

2B Red Bull Futur/io

France

Baptiste Achard

Slow My Action – ESTIA STUDENTS

France

Gleb Feldman

"Life Is Now"

Ukraine

Maria Fernanda Rocha Angeles

Being Project

Mexico

Jibran Tahir

Dr. Samanth

Pakistan

Bram Koopman

The Future Of Dating

Netherlands

Nick Sun -

People’s Choice Wildcard

We Create Future

Ukraine

Check out all the finalist pitches for a taste of the future!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More from Around the Web

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.