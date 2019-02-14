LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS: NSFW Trailer For Animated Anthology For Adults From David Fincher And Tim Miller

Sentient Dairy Products, Rogue Werewolf Soldiers, Robots Gone Wild, Sexy Cyborgs, Alien Spiders And Blood-thirsty Demons From Hell Converge In An 185-minute Genre Orgy Of Stories Not Suitable For The Mainstream…

This is something for the grown ups in the crowd. This is also something that the rest of you will also watch when we grown ups knock off for bed at night.

Love Death + Robots is the upcoming animated anthology of animated short films presented by Deadpool's Tim Miller and Gone Girl's David Fincher. The series will debut on Netflix on March 15th and a NSFW trailer dropped today.

Have a look for yourself. It is a frantic bit of editing and we are sure there is something naughty in there, it just happens so damn fast. No doubt we have not missed the violence but the naughty bits? So, if you are going to slow it down do so in the comfort of your own privacy, okay?