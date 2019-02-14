LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS: NSFW Trailer For Animated Anthology For Adults From David Fincher And Tim Miller

Sentient Dairy Products, Rogue Werewolf Soldiers, Robots Gone Wild, Sexy Cyborgs, Alien Spiders And Blood-thirsty Demons From Hell Converge In An 185-minute Genre Orgy Of Stories Not Suitable For The Mainstream…
This is something for the grown ups in the crowd. This is also something that the rest of you will also watch when we grown ups knock off for bed at night.
Love Death + Robots is the upcoming animated anthology of animated short films presented by Deadpool's Tim Miller and Gone Girl's David Fincher. The series will debut on Netflix on March 15th and a NSFW trailer dropped today.
Have a look for yourself. It is a frantic bit of editing and we are sure there is something naughty in there, it just happens so damn fast. No doubt we have not missed the violence but the naughty bits? So, if you are going to slow it down do so in the comfort of your own privacy, okay?
This spring, 18 animated short stories presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, upcoming untitled Terminator sequel) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Gone Girl, House of Cards) land on Netflix in it’s first ever animated adult anthology series. Love Death and Robots premieres March 15th only on Netflix.
The full roster of stories will cover a variety of adult topics including racism, government, war, free will, and human nature. The anthology collection spans the science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres and each short has a unique animation style: from traditional 2D to photo-real 3D CGI. The creators were assembled for a global calling for best in class animators from all over the world including artists from France, Korea, Hungary, Canada and the US among others. The series draws inspiration from the eclectic and provocative comic book material from the 1970's that influenced both Miller’s and Fincher’s formative interests in storytelling.