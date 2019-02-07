Imogen Poots star of ‘Green Room’ is cast alongside Nic Cage in ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’

British actress Imogen Poots, (Green Room) is slated to star with Nicolas Cage in the film that he describes as his 'wildest yet' entitled 'Prisoners of the Ghostland.' This is Japanese director, Sion Sono's first English language film debut. It's an 'East meets West' apocolyptic action-thriller horror film.

THR reports that Poots will play the Governor’s daughter that Cage as a notorious criminal is supposed to rescue from the supernatural darkness of the universe and the dark-curse that binds them or he will blow up with grenades strapped to his black leather jumpsuit.

Cage described the film to the press as "out there" and said, "I wear a skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades attached to different body parts, and if I don’t rescue the governor’s daughter from this state line where they’re all ghosts and bring her back they’re gonna blow me up!”

XYZ Films is currently shopping the movie in Berlin. XYZ also has another project involving Cage—a horror film called “The Color Out of Space" an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s novel which is currently filming in Lisbon, Portugal.

Patriot Pictures and Union Patriot Capital Management are on-board with the project written by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai, to produce and fully finance.

ScreenAnarchy’s founder Todd Brown is a partner with XYZ Films. They were also involved with Nic Cage's 2018 blood-soaked horror thriller, 'Mandy.'





The film is scheduled to shoot this spring. It’s being produced by Laura Rister for Untitled Entertainment, Michael Mendelsohn for Patriot Pictures/UNPC who is also fully-financing the film, Ko Mori for Eleven Arts Studios, Reza Sixo Safai of Black Light District Entertainment and for XYZ Films, Nate Bolotin.

'Prisoners of the Ghostland' is going to be one wild ride!