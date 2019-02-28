FUZZ ON THE LENS NEW FANTASY COMEDY ABNORMAL ATTRACTION HITS AMAZON!

Los Angeles, CA – Random Media has released the fantasy-comedy film ‘ABNORMAL ATTRACTION’, starring Malcolm McDowell (Mozart in the Jungle), Leslie Easterbrook (Police Academy), Gilbert Gottfried (Aladdin), Michael Buscemi (BlacKkKlansman), Nathan Reid (The Jokesters), and Academy Award-nominee Bruce Davison (The Fosters). The film was released on-demand and on all digital platforms on February 26th.

In a world where fairy tales are much more than tales, monsters and humans are forced to live alongside one

another. Much like in our world, many people find it possible to peacefully coexist, however there are plenty of

others who do not. Nick Lane (Nathan Reid) is one of the few people who stand in the middle and try to bring

both sides closer together instead of pushing them further apart. However, when the tension that has been

building between both sides reaches its breaking point, the middle isn’t necessarily the best place to be. Nick’s

morals are tested, and his own weaknesses are revealed as all these problems come closer to home. ‘Abnormal

Attraction’ – “Where it’s weird to be normal.”

The film also stars Tyler Mane (X-Men), Jim Hanks (Robot Chicken), Melanie Iglesias (Orange is the New

Black), Eileen Dietz (The Exorcist), Michael Barra (A Bronx Tale: The Musical) and Ron Jeremy (The

Boondock Saints). Directed by Michael Leavy and produced by Steven Della Salla, Jason Leavy and Michael

Leavy, ‘ABNORMAL ATTRACTION’ releases on-demand and on all digital platforms February 26, 2019.

https://bit.ly/2HFdDE6