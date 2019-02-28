FUZZ ON THE LENS NEW FANTASY COMEDY ABNORMAL ATTRACTION HITS AMAZON!

Los Angeles, CA – Random Media has released the fantasy-comedy film ‘ABNORMAL ATTRACTION’, starring Malcolm McDowell (Mozart in the Jungle), Leslie Easterbrook (Police Academy), Gilbert Gottfried (Aladdin), Michael Buscemi (BlacKkKlansman), Nathan Reid (The Jokesters), and Academy Award-nominee Bruce Davison (The Fosters). The film was released on-demand and on all digital platforms on February 26th.
In a world where fairy tales are much more than tales, monsters and humans are forced to live alongside one
another. Much like in our world, many people find it possible to peacefully coexist, however there are plenty of
others who do not. Nick Lane (Nathan Reid) is one of the few people who stand in the middle and try to bring
both sides closer together instead of pushing them further apart. However, when the tension that has been
building between both sides reaches its breaking point, the middle isn’t necessarily the best place to be. Nick’s
morals are tested, and his own weaknesses are revealed as all these problems come closer to home. ‘Abnormal
Attraction’ – “Where it’s weird to be normal.”
The film also stars Tyler Mane (X-Men), Jim Hanks (Robot Chicken), Melanie Iglesias (Orange is the New
Black), Eileen Dietz (The Exorcist), Michael Barra (A Bronx Tale: The Musical) and Ron Jeremy (The
Boondock Saints). Directed by Michael Leavy and produced by Steven Della Salla, Jason Leavy and Michael
Leavy, ‘ABNORMAL ATTRACTION’ releases on-demand and on all digital platforms February 26, 2019.
https://bit.ly/2HFdDE6
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.