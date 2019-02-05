Exclusive THE GOLEM Clip: We Should Fight Back

It's a small village, a quiet village, so when foreign invaders threaten their future, one woman calls forth a powerful entity seeking to protect everyone. Things do not go according to plan, however.

Directed by the Paz Brothers (Doron & Yoav Paz), The Golem is a "cinematic retelling of the 16th-century Jewish folktale from the Kabbalah," according to official verbiage. It's also "the first film from Dread, in collaboration with Epic Pictures." Hani Furstenberg and Ishai Golen star.

In our exclusive clip, a woman suggests a course of action that shocks the village elders. Her husband is not pleased.

Here's the more complete official description: "Set in 17th century Lithuania, Hanna (Hani Furstenberg) the wistful, conflicted wife of the local rabbi¹s son Benjamin (Ishai Golen), secretly turns to Jewish mysticism and The Kabbalah to conjure up a dangerous entity to protect her community. But the creature she molds out of mud and summons to life echoes her tragic past and becomes so dangerously connected to its creator, that Hanna can¹t see what a heartless monster she has fashioned from abject fear and desperate loathing."

Watch the clip below, as well as the trailer. After a festival run, The Golem is available today on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray.

