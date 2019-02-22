Another Month, Another Paycheck Consigned to Arrow Video. May 2019 Releases Detailed

NEW UK TITLE: Mega Time Squad (Blu-ray)

Tim van Dammen directs this 80s-throwback supernatural crime caper.

Pre-order in the UK via Arrow: http://bit.ly/2Eoql6x

Release date: May 20

Push the Button. You’ll Know When.

Welcome to Thames, New Zealand. Population: 7,518 – and falling. Unless of course you’re Johnny (Anton Tennet), the new member of a local gang led by Shelton (Jonathan Brugh, What We Do in the Shadows). He’s multiplying.

After Johnny is foiled in an effort to double-cross Shelton at his own game of masterminding the sleepy town’s unsurprisingly tame criminal underbelly, he inadvertently steals an ancient bracelet with which he can turn back time – and in the process create multiple clones of himself. This gives Johnny the ability to literally form his own gang against Shelton’s. The only problem is: how can you learn to live your best life, when you’re also having to figure out which one of you exactly that is? Oh, that and there’s a demon after him for bending the rules of time, physics and just general common sense.

Tim van Dammen directs this 80s-throwback supernatural crime caper, dubbed by critics as “a grounded sci-fi mini-odyssey with lots of creativity and even more laugh-out-loud gags”, in which a brilliant ensemble works with sharp dialogue to deliver an endearingly odd and endlessly entertaining slice of Kiwi life.

SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

• High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation

• Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and uncompressed stereo PCM soundtracks

• 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio music and effects track

• Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

• Audio commentary by director Tim van Dammen

• Mega Time Squad: The FrightFest TV interview, director Tim van Dammen talks to FrightFest's Paul McEvoy

• Extensive image galleries

• Original trailers