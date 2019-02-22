IFFR Coverage Sci-Fi International Videos International Reviews Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Another Month, Another Paycheck Consigned to Arrow Video. May 2019 Releases Detailed

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
1
 Sign-In to Vote

Arrow Video have unveiled their May slate of Blu-ray releases, and yet again, they're bringing a solid mix of contemporary cult films and classics to the table. This May film fans can expect classics New World trash like The Annihilators (UK), New Zealand time travel festival hit Mega Time Squad (UK), Japanese cult hero Ishii Teruo's Yakuza Law (US/UK), Lee Van Cleef classic The Grand Duel (US/UK), '80s/'90s mutant horror Trapped Alive (US/UK), and the Australian/Japanese hybrid In the Aftermath (UK).

Check out the full details below and say goodbye to your retirement fund.

NEW UK TITLE: Mega Time Squad (Blu-ray)

Tim van Dammen directs this 80s-throwback supernatural crime caper.

Pre-order in the UK via Arrow: http://bit.ly/2Eoql6x 
Release date: May 20

Push the Button. You’ll Know When.

Welcome to Thames, New Zealand. Population: 7,518 – and falling. Unless of course you’re Johnny (Anton Tennet), the new member of a local gang led by Shelton (Jonathan Brugh, What We Do in the Shadows). He’s multiplying.

After Johnny is foiled in an effort to double-cross Shelton at his own game of masterminding the sleepy town’s unsurprisingly tame criminal underbelly, he inadvertently steals an ancient bracelet with which he can turn back time – and in the process create multiple clones of himself. This gives Johnny the ability to literally form his own gang against Shelton’s. The only problem is: how can you learn to live your best life, when you’re also having to figure out which one of you exactly that is? Oh, that and there’s a demon after him for bending the rules of time, physics and just general common sense.

Tim van Dammen directs this 80s-throwback supernatural crime caper, dubbed by critics as “a grounded sci-fi mini-odyssey with lots of creativity and even more laugh-out-loud gags”, in which a brilliant ensemble works with sharp dialogue to deliver an endearingly odd and endlessly entertaining slice of Kiwi life.

SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

• High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation 
• Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and uncompressed stereo PCM soundtracks
• 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio music and effects track 
• Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing 
• Audio commentary by director Tim van Dammen
• Mega Time Squad: The FrightFest TV interview, director Tim van Dammen talks to FrightFest's Paul McEvoy
• Extensive image galleries
• Original trailers

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.