A new teaser is out for Bill Hutchens-directed comedy "Kindred Spirits"

Meet Mary, the alcoholic medium who lets the spirits do the talking.

A new teaser is out for the latest directional project by Bill Hutchens, wellknown from his acting roles in films such as "The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)", "The Human Centipede III (Final Sequence)", "Reyes" and "Your Flesh, Your Curse". Written by Craig Cooper-Flintstone, Rebecca Handley, Bill Hutchens and starring Jeanette Rourke, Thea Cantell, Anthony Clegg, Laura Cox, Luke Hope, Andrew Bentley, Nadine Hanwell, Neil Bromley, Eve Pearson II, Brian Carter, Lizabeth Venezia, Nigel Thomas, Jade Asha and many, many more.