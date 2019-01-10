Z-GOAT: FIRST BLEAT Teaser: A New Monster For the New Year

Frightfest Coverage Trailers Manga Action Movies Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

The Chinese zodiac might claim 2019 is the year of the pig, but if co-directors Julien Jauniaux and Bertrand Leplae have their way, it will very much be a year of the goat, an other-dimensional one at that!

Getting ready to hit the festival circuit, Z-Goat: First Bleat sounds primed for midnight viewings and potential cult success. The dystopic short is set in a dying world and centers on a creepy confrontation with a cosmic goat abomination. As if that isn't tantalizing enough, Z-Goat: First Bleat is set to be an unabashed love-letter to old school genre efforts with practical effects and a killer monster costume.

Starring Océane Weyer and Hugues Hausman, with music by Timothy Fife and effects work handled by Squid Lab (Daphnée Beaulieux and Erwan Simon), you can catch a glimpse of the horror to come in the teaser below.

