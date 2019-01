A trailer for Scandinavian Viking Blood shot in Sweden over the past summer, directed by Uri L. Schwarz, has just been released. Produced by Stuart Alson for ITN Studios along with Rasmus Hougaard and Uri L. Schwarz.

Cast:

Robert Follin

Michael Rajani

Uri L. Schwarz

Martin Hestbæk

Pernille Bergendorff

Mia Lerdam

Anders Heymuth-Clausen

Arnar Örvar Blomsterberg

Irina Frankild

René Wormark

Rasmus Hougaard

Thorkil Godvin Hansen

Karen Margrethe Gotfredsen

Bo Madvig

Peter Holst

Kristine Lauritzen